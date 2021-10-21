Fernando Machado's first major Call of Duty push brings war photographers into the game

The folks at Activision believe the graphics in the new Call of Duty: Vanguard are so realistic, they brought in real-life war photographers to memorialize them.
That's the premise behind the popular franchise's first major campaign to be created under Fernando Machado, the award-winning marketer who became Activision's chief marketing officer in April following his celebrated run as CMO of Restaurant Brands International, during which he led attention-getting and groundbreaking marketing efforts for Burger King, Popeyes and more.
The new Call of Duty campaign, like Machado's previous efforts, takes an unconventional approach to promote the product. The latest installment of the franchise is set to drop on Nov. 5. To illustrate how the new game immerses players intimately into the battles of World War II, the campaign invited photojournalists Alex Potter and Sebastiano Tomada Piccolomini into the Call of Duty gaming engine to capture "photographs" of the game's warzones with special "virtual" cameras. Their shoot experience was made into a trailer promoting the title.
“We could have had a tech chat about the graphics, but why not show that in a wider and more creative way?” said Machado in an interview. “We wanted to do this in a way that didn’t come across as a lecture."