Meta scraps 2022 developers event as it focuses on metaverse

Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. is canceling the company’s annual developers conference, saying it needs more time to prepare for its next big project: the metaverse.

The move marks the second time in three years that the company has scrapped the event. It canceled the show in 2020 over pandemic concerns and then held it virtually in 2021.

Previously, the F8 conference had given developers and businesses a chance to hear about Meta’s latest products and innovations. Last year’s conference included sessions on creating Facebook business apps and other topics.