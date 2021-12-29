The metaverse has your ticket to Times Square's ball drop this year

The New Year’s Eve party will be one of the many virtual events that have taken place in the Decentraland metaverse, an immersive environment where people can interact through avatars and make “in-world” online purchases of things such as clothes and even plots of land with digital tokens. Barbados this month announced it was opening a virtual embassy in Decentraland, while virtual-world music festivals in the space have attracted crowds with celebrity headliners such as Paris Hilton. (This New Year’s, Hilton will be DJ’ing electronic music on her virtual island within Roblox, a competing platform.)

To Simon Koster, DCG’s head of real estate, the future of real estate lives in the metaverse. He sees the virtual world not as a replacement of the real one, but a supplement that gives people around the world access to events they typically wouldn’t be able to attend—or can’t, in the case of this year, because of COVID.

“A lot of my plans over the last couple of weeks and over the next couple of weeks have all been canceled, but this one’s going to remain,” Koster said via phone. “Ironically I have never seen the ball drop in person. I’ve always wanted to, but there’s always been one issue or another. I’m looking forward to seeing the ball drop virtually for the first time.”

—Bloomberg News