The metaverse has your ticket to Times Square's ball drop this year

If you’re looking for a way to ring in the New Year without waiting in long lines or risking exposure to COVID-19, you can now attend a celebration from the comfort of your own home.
You’ll have to leave the physical world, though. As with many things these days, it’s happening in the metaverse.
Cryptocurrency giant Digital Currency Group and real estate firm Jamestown—owner of One Times Square in Manhattan—are recreating the iconic site of the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Decentraland, a blockchain-based virtual world. The space will open on Dec. 31 with a “MetaFest 2022” global party, where virtual guests can participate in immersive games, mingle in rooftop lounges, and yes, watch a virtual ball drop in Times Square.