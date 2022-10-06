Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Musk-Twitter resolution said to stick on debt-contingency issue

Two sides need to iron out final agreement to end lawsuit
Published on October 06, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Roblox and Discord sued over girl's sexual and financial exploitation

Elon Musk speaks during an event at the SpaceX launch facility in Cameron County, Texas, on Sept. 28, 2019.

Credit: Bronte Wittpenn/Bloomberg

Talks between Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. to reach a resolution of the $44 billion takeover are stuck in part over Musk’s statement that his offer is now contingent on receiving $13 billion in debt financing, according to people familiar with the matter.

The billionaire’s lawyers said in an Oct. 3 SEC letter that Musk was willing to do the $54.20-per-share deal on its original terms “pending receipt of the proceeds of the debt financing.” The original deal didn’t contain such a contingency.

 

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

The discussions between the world’s richest man and the social media platform are aimed at resolving remaining issues before closing the deal, which he originally proposed in April and then reneged on. The two sides are expected to file a motion with the court when they have settled all their questions, which would stop the lawsuit that Twitter filed in the aftermath of Musk’s rejection. 

Musk is also seeking to reserve his rights to file a fraud suit over his claims the platform’s executives misled him and other investors about the number of spam and robot accounts among its more than 230 million users, according to one of the people, who asked not to be named discussing non-public matters.

Representatives for San Francisco-based Twitter didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Musk didn’t respond to an email seeking comment. 

More news from Ad Age
Roblox and Discord sued over girl's sexual and financial exploitation
Adobe uses AI to speed up marketing mix modeling
Jack Neff
Inside Crypto.com's marketing meltdown
Asa Hiken

Seven banks, led by Morgan Stanley, fully underwrote the debt portion of the financing, according to an April filing. As is usual in this type of contract, banks originally planned to sell most of that debt to institutional money managers before the Twitter deal closed, but they have always been on the hook for providing the funding if anything went wrong.

There are very few, if any, ways for banks to get out of providing such debt commitments after signing the contract. And most banks wouldn’t want to, even if it meant preventing a loss—backing out would reflect poorly on their investment banking business and could harm their ability to win new deals with companies and private equity firms in the future.

If the two sides agreed on a resolution, a deal could close quickly, as soon as a week, a person familiar said Wednesday. The deal might close so quickly that the banks would be expected to fund their debt commitments and likely syndicate the offering with investors after the deal closes, Bloomberg reported

Even if the banks have time to sell the debt to money managers, credit market conditions have deteriorated since April. The Morgan Stanley-led group could struggle to find buyers for all the bonds and loans and would likely have to take losses on at least part of the financing package. But that is ultimately the banks’ problem, not Musk’s. 

Morgan Stanley didn’t respond to a request for comment about the Musk deal. 

Howard Fischer, partner at law firm Moses Singer, sees no legal basis for the banks to be able to get out of the Twitter debt commitments, he said in a phone interview. “Generally it would be hard to have deals go forward if they were contingent on bank financing and that bank financing was not rock solid,” he said.

Both sides agreed Wednesday to postpone Musk’s long-awaited deposition in the lawsuit, which is aimed at forcing him to consummate the transaction. 

—Bloomberg News

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Roblox and Discord sued over girl's sexual and financial exploitation

Roblox and Discord sued over girl's sexual and financial exploitation
Reese's signs first NIL deals with athletes named ‘Reese’

Reese's signs first NIL deals with athletes named ‘Reese’
Heinz partners with vampire influencer to promote 'Tomato Blood' ketchup

Heinz partners with vampire influencer to promote 'Tomato Blood' ketchup
Inside Crypto.com's marketing meltdown

Inside Crypto.com's marketing meltdown
Current TikTok trends that brands can follow

Current TikTok trends that brands can follow
Musk proposes to buy Twitter for original offer price of $54.20 a share

Musk proposes to buy Twitter for original offer price of $54.20 a share
100 Thieves CEO created energy drinks made for esports

100 Thieves CEO created energy drinks made for esports
Meta puts new ads in Facebook Reels and will share revenue with creators

Meta puts new ads in Facebook Reels and will share revenue with creators