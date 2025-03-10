Technology

The newsletter asset people are calling ‘digital gold’

Publishing Partner:
Ezoic
(Ezoic)
TB
By:
Tyler Bishop
March 10, 2025 01:19 PM

Featured Stories

Sports
How sports hype videos became a marketing tool for teams—watch 8 winners
Sports

Teams are using hype videos to boost fan engagement, drive sponsorship and showcase their brands.

JS
By:
Jon Springer
How sports hype videos became a marketing tool for teams—watch 8 winners
Ad Tech
How BuzzFeed is launching shoppable ads with ShopsenseAI
Ad Tech
AH
By:
Asa Hiken
How BuzzFeed is launching shoppable ads with ShopsenseAI
Agencies
15 agency executives leading the charge for personalization through AI and other tech innovations
Agencies
BB
By:
Brian Bonilla
15 agency executives leading the charge for personalization through AI and other tech innovations
Food & Beverage
How a simple Chipotle Instagram post led to a new campaign
Food & Beverage
EW
By:
Erika Wheless
How a simple Chipotle Instagram post led to a new campaign