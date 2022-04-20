NFT company names Wieden+Kennedy agency of record

Creative agency Wieden+Kennedy has been named the agency of record for Boss Beauties, an NFT company most known for its eponymous NFT collection. The move bridges Web3 and the world of advertising as NFT-native projects look to become the next generation of digital brands.

Wieden+Kennedy will assist Boss Beauties with brand positioning, design, social, content and product, wrote Rebecca Groff, Wieden+Kennedy's global director of communications and public relations, in an email.

Boss Beauties is an NFT company inspired by My Social Canvas, a global collective founded by entrepreneur Lisa Mayer to empower women and girls through mentorship programs and scholarships. The Boss Beauties NFT collection, which contains 10,000 portraits of independent and diverse women, launched in September and sold out in 90 minutes. In the time since, the project has netted around 14,500 ETH in trading volume, or nearly $45 million, at the time of writing.

Boss Beauties is aiming to leverage its success in Web3 by appealing to mainstream audiences. The company has plans for metaverse activiations, toys and licensed merchandise, film, TV and tokenized video games, wrote Mayer, who serves as the company's CEO, in an email.