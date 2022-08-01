Oracle cuts workers in US customer experience unit

Oracle Corp. is cutting jobs in the U.S. customer experience division, signaling a pullback in customer analytics and advertising services.

Some workers were told Monday that their positions had been eliminated, according to four people with direct knowledge of the matter. Junior sales employees as well as a division sales director were among those let go, according to one former worker who lost their job and asked not to be named to avoid professional repercussions. Rumors of pending cuts had swirled through the division in recent weeks, but management said the positions were safe, one former employee said.

The customer experience division provides analytics and advertising services. It has long lagged behind the growth of the rest of the Austin, Texas-based software company. During an event last year, Executive VP Douglas Kehring said the unit had “historically been probably a little more disappointing than it should have been.”

The company “decided to reorganize” the customer experience group “and move on,” a former senior manager of sales engineering, whose position was cut, wrote on LinkedIn. In a separate post, another fired manager cited the restructuring for the job reductions.