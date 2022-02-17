The Oscars are using Twitter to help boost fan engagement

For all those outcrying over the snubbed films from this year’s nomination list, a fan-favorite contest might turn some frowns upside down. Fans who tweet their top pick with the hashtag “#OscarsFanFavorite,” will help earn their favorite a nomination for an honorary accolade during this year’s ceremony. For example, fan-led campaigns for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and horror film “Malignant” have already been circulating on Twitter with the hashtag. In addition, participants who use the hashtag will be entered in a contest for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the 95th Academy Awards in 2023 to present an award on the broadcast.

“#OscarsCheerMoment” is another competition to recognize the best scenes in 2021 cinema that got movie-goers hooting and hollering. The winning picks will be showcased in a montage during the Oscars and five tweeters will win “For Movie Lovers Only” prize packs that contain a year of movie tickets, streamer subscriptions and merchandise from the Academy Museum Store.

“Twitter is the place to be during award shows, and The Oscars is one of the biggest conversation drivers every year,” said Sarah Rosen, head of U.S. entertainment & news partnerships at Twitter, in a statement. “Launching these innovative, fan-first activations on Twitter is an exciting way to further engage movie fans and celebrate their love and passion for the films released this year.”

The Academy will also take to Twitter Spaces, the platform’s audio function, to engage fans in debates and conversations about this year’s nominees. This component of the campaign will feature actors, the show’s hosts and film critics.