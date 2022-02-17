Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

The Oscars are using Twitter to help boost fan engagement

Partnership between social platform and the Academy will put a fan on stage to present an award, along with other big prizes
By Parker Herren. Published on February 17, 2022.
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list
20220216_Oscars-Art_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Hollywood’s biggest night has gotten smaller and smaller every year. Viewership for the 2021 Oscars broadcast dropped nearly 56% from the previous year, according to data from Nielsen. As the numbers have been in decline over the past decade, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has sought new methods of fan engagement, which is why the organization has partnered with Twitter to award fan picks and even get a movie buff on stage at the 2023 ceremony.

Starting this week and running up to this year’s award show on March 27th, the Academy will host unique voting moments, custom in-show activations, and digital sweepstakes on the social platform that feature actors and this year’s hosts: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

For all those outcrying over the snubbed films from this year’s nomination list, a fan-favorite contest might turn some frowns upside down. Fans who tweet their top pick with the hashtag “#OscarsFanFavorite,” will help earn their favorite a nomination for an honorary accolade during this year’s ceremony. For example, fan-led campaigns for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and horror film “Malignant” have already been circulating on Twitter with the hashtag. In addition, participants who use the hashtag will be entered in a contest for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the 95th Academy Awards in 2023 to present an award on the broadcast.

“#OscarsCheerMoment” is another competition to recognize the best scenes in 2021 cinema that got movie-goers hooting and hollering. The winning picks will be showcased in a montage during the Oscars and five tweeters will win “For Movie Lovers Only” prize packs that contain a year of movie tickets, streamer subscriptions and merchandise from the Academy Museum Store.

“Twitter is the place to be during award shows, and The Oscars is one of the biggest conversation drivers every year,” said Sarah Rosen, head of U.S. entertainment & news partnerships at Twitter, in a statement. “Launching these innovative, fan-first activations on Twitter is an exciting way to further engage movie fans and celebrate their love and passion for the films released this year.”

The Academy will also take to Twitter Spaces, the platform’s audio function, to engage fans in debates and conversations about this year’s nominees. This component of the campaign will feature actors, the show’s hosts and film critics.

“The Oscars are an opportunity to bring people around the world together through their shared movie love, and through these activations, social media users around the world now have more opportunities to engage with the show in real-time, find a community and be a part of the experience in ways they’ve never been able to before," added Meryl Johnson, VP of digital marketing at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In this article:

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a general assignment reporter at Ad Age. He previously covered pop culture and entertainment as a freelance journalist and worked in the fitness and performing arts industries. Parker is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

