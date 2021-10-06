Pinterest and Snapchat roll out new products focusing on commerce and creators

Typically, each challenge will have three to five winners (who will need to be over 16 years old). The top 50 eligible submissions for each challenge will be judged on creativity and originality, use of Snap tools, unique point of view, and entertainment value.

Spotlight Challenges are in the testing phase now and will be rolling out next month to users on Android and iOS in the U.S., with more markets coming in the following months.

The move comes as a way to attract more creators after Snap ended its $1 million-a-day creator fund. Spotlight launched last year in the app’s bid to attract creators to compete with TikTok.

Another new feature will be a “sponsored by” tag to show collaborations between Snap creators and a brand. Since sponsored posts will link back to the brand’s profile, brands will have the ability to approve sponsored videos before they are posted by the creator. Creators will get 100% of these sponsored tag transactions, according to Snap.