Pinterest and Snapchat roll out new products focusing on commerce and creators

Social media platforms are looking to woo creators as brands start thinking about the holidays. Both Pinterest and Snapchat today announced new features that build on creators, and give brands the ability to utilize that creator content as part of their marketing.
Pinterest’s two new ad products are aimed at making more pins shoppable and helping creators monetize their content. The first format, called slideshow for collections, will pull products from brand’s catalogues to automatically create a four-image ad. The ads will be dynamic, rotating through the four images. Slideshow ads are aimed at increasing basket sizes. For example, a Pinterest user might be looking for new throw pillows, and see a slideshow ad that shows the matching blanket.