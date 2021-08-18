Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Pinterest’s new search feature focuses on hair inclusivity

Users can filter results based on six hair types
By Erika Wheless. Published on August 18, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Facebook reveals most widely viewed content in News Feed
Credit: Pinterest

Pinterest is looking to ensure its search results are diverse and inclusive with an update that helps users find hair-related pins based on six different hair types. 

Hair pattern breaks down search results into categories like protective (which includes twists, braids, updos, and wigs), coily, curly, wavy, straight, and shaved/bald. When a user searches broad terms like “glam hair,” “summer hairstyles,” or “short hair,” they will automatically see options to narrow their search results based on one of the six types to find pins that apply to them.

The company says that the new search was created with Black, Brown, and Latinx users in mind. Pinterest worked with BIPOC creators and users to help design the product, including Naeemah LaFond, global artistic director of Amika, a haircare company. LaFond advised on the overall user experience and the language used for the hair types.

“This new tool will mark a much needed milestone for racial equity in the world of coding,” LaFond said in the announcement. “Just the simple idea that I don’t have to work twice as hard to find a hairstyle because of my hair type is a game changer.”

Credit:
Pinterest

The new search feature is available in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand on iOS and Android, and will roll out to international markets in the coming months. The feature is currently not shoppable.

Hair pattern search is a continuation of Pinterst’s push to make its platform searches applicable to all audiences. In 2018, Pinterest launched a skin tone feature that helps users narrow down beauty searches based on their skin tone. Users can also virtually try-on lipstick and eyeshadow using augmented reality camera technology.

“Our mission is to help everyone feel like Pinterest is a place for them,” Annie Ta, head of inclusive product, Pinterest, said in a statement. “As a visual discovery platform, we have an opportunity and responsibility to do a better job of increasing representation in the products we build.”

To promote the new feature, Pinterest is launching a new campaign, called “See Yourself,” which highlights the various ways users can find hair inspiration using the new search tool. 

Related Coverage
Pinterest merges e-commerce and creator content
Ilyse Liffreing
Pinterest hosts its first ad summit and opens new video ad space to brands
Garett Sloane
Watch: Pinterest CMO teaches brands about trends like 'rainbrows' and 'getaway cars'
Garett Sloane

In this article:

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social platforms’ advertising and product updates. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Facebook reveals most widely viewed content in News Feed

Facebook reveals most widely viewed content in News Feed

Behind the cost for brands to hire influencers—the complex math explained

Behind the cost for brands to hire influencers—the complex math explained
Jay Z’s Roc Nation launches esports initiative for traditional-sport athletes

Jay Z’s Roc Nation launches esports initiative for traditional-sport athletes

CES to require attendees to show proof of vaccination

CES to require attendees to show proof of vaccination

Snapchat advertisers can now track user trends

Snapchat advertisers can now track user trends
Former 360i CEO Jared Belsky forms new agency aimed at mid-market brands

Former 360i CEO Jared Belsky forms new agency aimed at mid-market brands
How video games are emerging as essential platforms for music marketing

How video games are emerging as essential platforms for music marketing

Walmart seeks crypto expert to oversee digital currency push

Walmart seeks crypto expert to oversee digital currency push