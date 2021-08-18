Pinterest’s new search feature focuses on hair inclusivity

Pinterest is looking to ensure its search results are diverse and inclusive with an update that helps users find hair-related pins based on six different hair types.

Hair pattern breaks down search results into categories like protective (which includes twists, braids, updos, and wigs), coily, curly, wavy, straight, and shaved/bald. When a user searches broad terms like “glam hair,” “summer hairstyles,” or “short hair,” they will automatically see options to narrow their search results based on one of the six types to find pins that apply to them.

The company says that the new search was created with Black, Brown, and Latinx users in mind. Pinterest worked with BIPOC creators and users to help design the product, including Naeemah LaFond, global artistic director of Amika, a haircare company. LaFond advised on the overall user experience and the language used for the hair types.

“This new tool will mark a much needed milestone for racial equity in the world of coding,” LaFond said in the announcement. “Just the simple idea that I don’t have to work twice as hard to find a hairstyle because of my hair type is a game changer.”