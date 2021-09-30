Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

SXSW stays in Austin despite boycott rumblings over Texas abortion bill

Festival organizers say they stand with protesters against new laws in Texas but leaving is not the answer
By Garett Sloane. Published on September 30, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
TikTok explores NFTs as new way to compensate creators
20210930_sxswMic_3x2

SXSW organizers say boycott of Austin would miss the mark.

Credit: SXSW | Tico Mendoza

The organizers of SXSW say that the festival is not leaving Austin in response to some calls to boycott Texas and events there after the state enacted a strict anti-abortion law that alarmed women’s rights advocates.

On Thursday, SXSW organizers issued their first official statement on the anti-abortion law that was passed by the Texas legislature and approved by the Supreme Court this month. SXSW is the annual tech, music and film festival in Austin, the capital of Texas.

“We hear the calls for us to leave the state that we have called home for more than 30 years,” SXSW organizers said on Thursday. “Austin is part of SXSW’s DNA, and we are committed to staying and fighting alongside the people who have made us who we are,” the organizers said. “We will continue to use our platform to further the progression of human rights at home and across the globe.”

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Austin is known as a progressive bastion within an otherwise largely politically conservative Texas. SXSW is a magnet for media, entertainment, music and tech workers, who converge on the city yearly to attend panels that run the gamut from politics to culture. There are shows, films, and installations from major corporate sponsors.

SXSW organizers said moving the event would only harm its community. “SXSW leaving Austin would economically damage the city much more than it would the state,” organizers said. “Much of the economic impact derived from our event benefits the city’s small business and creative communities.”

More SXSW news from Ad Age
SXSW could face boycotts in the wake of Texas abortion bill
Garett Sloane
Pleading hardship, SXSW honors badges for future festivals but no full refunds
Garett Sloane
SXSW builds a virtual Austin
Garett Sloane
How a TikTok video changed Arby's marketing, and other brand stories from SXSW
Garett Sloane

The Texas anti-abortion bill outlawed abortion after six weeks of pregnancy and empowered Texas citizens to inform on people who violate the ban. Opponents of the law have said it will encourage vigilantism against women. Another recently passed Texas law imposed new voting restrictions, which civil rights advocates have argued unduly penalize minority voters.

“These grievous bills do not reflect the diversity of Texan voters or the evolving demographic and electoral trends,” SXSW organizers said. “And they certainly do not reflect the progressive views held by many in Austin. 

Those twin laws have created a hot political climate that affects the prospects for SXSW, which is set to be held in March after two years without in-person sessions. After the anti-abortion law won approval in the courts, there were some calls to boycott SXSW or to move the event.

SXSW has been having a tough couple of years. In 2020, the event was canceled because the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. just ahead of the festival. This year, SXSW held a virtual conference online.

SXSW organizers said they were motivated to make their statement this week ahead of the National Women’s March for reproductive rights set for Saturday. Organizers also said they would look for ways to promote activists at the upcoming SXSW in 2022.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is Ad Age’s technology, digital and media reporter. He has worked in newspapers from Albany to New York City, and small towns in between. He has also worked at every advertising industry trade publication that matters, and he once visited Guatemala and once rode the Budapest Metro.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

TikTok explores NFTs as new way to compensate creators

TikTok explores NFTs as new way to compensate creators

WPP and Snapchat launch AR partnership

WPP and Snapchat launch AR partnership
TikTok’s Emily Zugay drops new videos in partnership with Adobe and Chubbies

TikTok’s Emily Zugay drops new videos in partnership with Adobe and Chubbies
Cookies and ad IDs—everything marketers need to know about killing cookies

Cookies and ad IDs—everything marketers need to know about killing cookies
Ozy Media suspends Samir Rao after report of fake investor call, and Katty Kay resigns

Ozy Media suspends Samir Rao after report of fake investor call, and Katty Kay resigns
Watch: Facebook's Nicola Mendelsohn keeps her cool even when the brands are frantic

Watch: Facebook's Nicola Mendelsohn keeps her cool even when the brands are frantic
Facebook puts Reels, its TikTok-style video stream, in News Feed

Facebook puts Reels, its TikTok-style video stream, in News Feed
Roku’s biggest-ever campaign takes viewers on a trip through history

Roku’s biggest-ever campaign takes viewers on a trip through history