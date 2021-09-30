SXSW stays in Austin despite boycott rumblings over Texas abortion bill

The organizers of SXSW say that the festival is not leaving Austin in response to some calls to boycott Texas and events there after the state enacted a strict anti-abortion law that alarmed women’s rights advocates.

On Thursday, SXSW organizers issued their first official statement on the anti-abortion law that was passed by the Texas legislature and approved by the Supreme Court this month. SXSW is the annual tech, music and film festival in Austin, the capital of Texas.

“We hear the calls for us to leave the state that we have called home for more than 30 years,” SXSW organizers said on Thursday. “Austin is part of SXSW’s DNA, and we are committed to staying and fighting alongside the people who have made us who we are,” the organizers said. “We will continue to use our platform to further the progression of human rights at home and across the globe.”

Austin is known as a progressive bastion within an otherwise largely politically conservative Texas. SXSW is a magnet for media, entertainment, music and tech workers, who converge on the city yearly to attend panels that run the gamut from politics to culture. There are shows, films, and installations from major corporate sponsors.

SXSW organizers said moving the event would only harm its community. “SXSW leaving Austin would economically damage the city much more than it would the state,” organizers said. “Much of the economic impact derived from our event benefits the city’s small business and creative communities.”