Technology

Talk sells: the power of conversation in social shopping

Publishing Partner:
Twitter
KL
By:
Kym Lino
MY
By:
Mike Yagi
|
October 14, 2022 01:00 PM

Featured Stories

Inside student-run advertising agencies
Inside student-run advertising agencies
Subway hires ex-PepsiCo marketer as global CMO
Subway hires ex-PepsiCo marketer as global CMO
How Meta’s new AI ad model recommends creative for marketers
How Meta’s new AI ad model recommends creative for marketers
Creator and influencer trends brand marketers need to know about right now
Creator and influencer trends brand marketers need to know about right now