Tracking TikTok and viral moments—how brands can act fast before the hype fades
Breakdowns of viral trends powered by Influential data, plus actionable marketing tips
By Gillian Follett. Updated on March 21, 2025.

In today's video-first social media landscape, where the average consumer spends over 50 minutes per day scrolling through videos across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and other social platforms, staying on top of the latest short-form video trends is crucial for brands looking to maintain, or boost, their cultural relevance.

To help marketers keep up with this dizzying cycle of video formats, songs and audio clips, Ad Age is rounding up the biggest and buzziest video trends currently dominating social media feeds. We're also sharing some tips about how brands can jump on the latest video trends before they fade into internet obscurity, and offering a bit of context for each trend to help marketers determine whether a viral soundbite or song aligns with their brand and online audience. Influencer marketing agency Influential provided the data associated with each trend.

"Top of the Feed" highlights current trends for marketers to jump on, while the "Viral Vault" compiles older trends that have faded from the social spotlight.

Top of the Feed

Viral Vault

Produced and developed by Corey Holmes. Image credit: Illustration by Katsiaryna Hatsak/Adobe Stock