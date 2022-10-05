Current TikTok trends that brands can follow

Anyone who has spent time on TikTok will know that much of the content on the platform revolves around trends. Whether they’re based on pieces of audio, like the viral song “It’s Corn,” or oriented around a specific video format, new fads seem to pop up on TikTok every day. For brand social media teams looking to go viral on the platform, keeping on top of these trends is essential.

Here are five current trends that brands can incorporate into their TikTok content.

Meme slideshow

Thousands of TikTok users have recently been playing with the platform’s photo slideshow feature and using a series of memes and reaction images to recount a typical day in their life, set to the song “The Promise” by When In Rome. These videos typically walk viewers through fairly mundane activities, such as grabbing a cup of coffee before work or going to bed early, using meme images of everything from SpongeBob SquarePants to Kermit the Frog to represent each act.

Some brands have been getting in on the trend, too, with Scrub Daddy recreating the trend using the brand’s sponge mascot. This trend is fairly simple to recreate, and brands can try it themselves by having each photo in the slideshow relate to a product or revolve around the activities of a brand mascot.