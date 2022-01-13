Twitter boosts Black, Latinx hires with 'work from everywhere' model

Twitter Inc.’s early shift to a “work from anywhere” model during the pandemic as well as implementation of a requirement to add more people of color to final job candidate slates helped the social media company post significant gains last year in hiring Black and Latinx employees.
The share of Black workers among the U.S. workforce jumped to 9.4% in 2021 from 6.9% a year earlier, and Latinx workers to 8% of employees from 5.5%, the company said Wednesday. Twitter didn’t disclose how many workers the improvement represents or the current size of the U.S. workforce. In the third quarter, the company had 7,100 workers globally.
“In an all-virtual environment there are very few limitations to where we can show up to meet talent as a company,” said James Loduca, Twitter vice president of inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility. “We were able to hire folks in markets that we know have high populations of Black talent, markets that we know have high populations of Latinx talent.”
Companies have been under pressure to show improvement in hiring of under-represented workers since the 2020 murder of George Floyd by police. Twitter is among companies that have set new diversity goals and made commitments to close gaps in equity.