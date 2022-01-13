Twitter boosts Black, Latinx hires with 'work from everywhere' model

Twitter in 2020 promised that women would make up half the workforce and under-represented groups would be 25% of the U.S. workforce by 2025. Women were 44.7% of the global workforce in 2021. The total share of under-represented workers will be updated along with first-quarter financial results, Loduca said. Executive pay is now determined in part by how they meet those diversity goals.

Twitter also required last year that the final slate of job candidates for positions above entry-level roles in the U.S. include at least three people, and that group had to have at least one woman and one person of color, Loduca said. He compared Twitter’s guidelines with the “ Rooney Rule” in the National Football League that requires teams with top coaching vacancies to consider at least one Black candidate.

Twitter has said many workers never have to return to the office and can “work from anywhere” even after the pandemic ends. Leveraging virtual recruiting, the company last year sought new hires in places such as Africa and South America globally. In the U.S., it also targeted South Florida, Texas and Southern California—places it wanted to expand relationships with so-called Hispanic-Serving Institutions, Loduca said.

Black workers were more than twice as likely to accept a job from Twitter compared with the prior year, and for Latinx applicants there was nearly a fivefold improvement, Twitter said.

This year, Loduca said Twitter will expand initiatives to improve hiring of Latinx workers. Hispanic people make up about 18.7% of the population, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

—Bloomberg News