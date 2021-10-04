Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Facebook users report outages on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

Along with the outages facing the public, some internal services were down for Facebook employees
Published on October 04, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
How brands, advertisers and even Instagram responded to the Facebook outage
20211004_328040257_3x2.jpg
Credit: Marlene Awaad/Bloomberg

Facebook Inc. users around the world reported they were unable to access its family of social-media apps, including the main social network, photo-sharing app Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp.

Some internal services used by Facebook employees, including the company’s Workplace tool for communicating among teams, is also down for some employees, according to a company spokesperson.

The outages came after Frances Haugen, a former product manager who has accused the platform of prioritizing profits over the well-being of its users, gave an interview to "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday night. 

What Facebook is telling advertisers about the whistleblower

More than 125,000 Facebook users were reporting problems accessing the app at 11:54 a.m. in New York, according to website DownDetector. At least 98,000 people reported trouble with Instagram, and about 35,000 said WhatsApp was having issues. Facebook’s network of apps has more than 2.7 billion daily users on average.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said in a tweet. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

The issue appears to be related to Facebook’s DNS, or domain name system, records. Put simply, DNS converts domain names like “facebook.com” to the actual internet protocol addresses of the corresponding website. An error in DNS records can make it impossible to connect to a website.

The cause of the issue is “probably a bad configuration or code push to the network management system,” said Alex Stamos, former chief security officer at Facebook who is now director of Stanford University’s Internet Observatory. “This isn’t supposed to happen.”

More Facebook news
What Facebook is telling advertisers about the '60 Minutes' whistleblower
Garett Sloane
Facebook whistleblower: firm places profits over users
Watch: Facebook's Nicola Mendelsohn keeps her cool even when the brands are frantic
Garett Sloane
Facebook assures agencies that brand safety data is reliable
Garett Sloane

It’s rare for Facebook’s apps to go down for an extended period of time, and even less common for the company’s internal systems to go offline. Such an outage has happened before, though, most notably in 2019 when Facebook’s internal apps stopped working following a dispute with Apple Inc., which halted some of the apps’ functionality on the iPhone maker’s platform.

After a user on Twitter suggested that Instagram should “stay offline forever,” Instagram boss Adam Mosseri jokingly replied, “Them fighting words… but it does feel like a snow day.”

The company’s shares dropped 5.6% to $323.89 at 1:35 p.m. They had already been on the decline Monday after Haugen's appearance on “60 Minutes” to discuss the company’s internal research about its impact on society. 

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How brands, advertisers and even Instagram responded to the Facebook outage

How brands, advertisers and even Instagram responded to the Facebook outage
What Facebook is telling advertisers about the '60 Minutes' whistleblower

What Facebook is telling advertisers about the '60 Minutes' whistleblower
New cookie workaround uses survey data to target ads

New cookie workaround uses survey data to target ads
Watch: How TikTok influencers helped Eos build its brand

Watch: How TikTok influencers helped Eos build its brand
Cosmopolitan magazine launches virtual shopping event amid uncertain holiday season

Cosmopolitan magazine launches virtual shopping event amid uncertain holiday season
Walmart hires Instacart's Seth Dallaire to help grow advertising and revenue from data

Walmart hires Instacart's Seth Dallaire to help grow advertising and revenue from data
State Farm's Jake to compete in NBA2K Twitch stream

State Farm's Jake to compete in NBA2K Twitch stream

How brands are using TikTok to find super-fan content creators

How brands are using TikTok to find super-fan content creators