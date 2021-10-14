Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Watch live 1:30 p.m. ET: How the global supply shortage will impact holiday marketing with KiwiCo CMO

Katie Soo discusses how the kids' subscription box company is approaching social and influencers amid Facebook's latest controversy
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on October 14, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Crockpot creates an NFT—joining brands cooking up tokens

Watch the livestream broadcast at 1:30 p.m. ET—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if the video isn't playing during the broadcast.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In today's live edition of Ad Age Remotely, Katie Soo, chief marketing officer at KiwiCo, which makes subscription science kits for kids, joins Assistant Managing Editor Jeanine Poggi to discuss how the global supply shortage is impacting the 10-year-old startup's holiday marketing strategy.

 

Soo joined KiwiCo in July from HBO Max, where she served as senior VP, growth marketing, helping to support the launch of the streaming service last year. Soo goes into her first holiday season leading KiwiCo's marketing initiatives amid a global supply shortage that's impacting inventory levels and threatening the resurgence of ad spend.

She must also navigate the rapidly evolving social media landscape. In the wake of the latest controversies surrounding Facebook, including reports on Instagram's impact on teens' health, Soo will discuss how KiwiCo is approaching the fraught social landscape.

 

More Ad Age video
Watch: How Discord's CMO is wooing more than gamers
Garett Sloane
Watch: John Leguizamo and Latinx media company NGL Collective's David Chitel on Hispanicize 2021
I-Hsien Sherwood
Watch: How agencies need to rethink recruitment—with UM's new chief diversity officer
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: How brands should approach responsible media investing—with OZY Media’s Carlos Watson
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Mojo Supermarket founder on creativity and the small agency
Judann Pollack
Watch: R/GA CMO on how the ad world can push prison reform
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: m/Six Americas CEO on the new client-agency relationship
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Disney's Jayanta Jenkins on marketing iconic brands
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: JPMorgan Chase's chief brand officer on connecting with digital-focused consumers
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Donny Deutsch on branding, the agency business future and other big ideas
Judann Pollack
Watch: Gary Vaynerchuk warms up for his big NFT 'drop'
Garett Sloane
Watch: Twitter's Jennifer Prince discusses audio, brands and NewFronts
Garett Sloane
Watch: Slack CMO on next phase of pandemic marketing as offices reopen
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Salesforce CMO reveals post-pandemic marketing playbook
Mike Juang
20211013_KatieSoo_KiwiCo_3x2.png
Credit:
Katie Soo, KiwiCo

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi oversees Ad Age’s technology and media coverage, as well as the publication’s strategy for new editorial products. She also hosts Ad Age’s Remotely video series and leads Super Bowl coverage. Jeanine joined Ad Age in 2012 as a TV reporter, following stints covering the retail and media worlds for WWD, Forbes and TheStreet.  

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Crockpot creates an NFT—joining brands cooking up tokens

Crockpot creates an NFT—joining brands cooking up tokens

Hollister is hiring a gaming scout—inside the clothing brand’s esports strategy

Hollister is hiring a gaming scout—inside the clothing brand’s esports strategy
How Condé Nast’s Bon Appétit rethought its restaurant awards for the pandemic

How Condé Nast’s Bon Appétit rethought its restaurant awards for the pandemic
20211013_Nicola-Mendelson_3x2.jpg

Facebook's Nicola Mendelsohn takes over Carolyn Everson's business group job
In cookieless world, ad tech industry debates how to make sense of ad IDs

In cookieless world, ad tech industry debates how to make sense of ad IDs
Facebook's media review leaves agencies defending themselves to uneasy staffers

Facebook's media review leaves agencies defending themselves to uneasy staffers
How influencers are helping cities attract remote workers

How influencers are helping cities attract remote workers
Facebook is changing how it counts people for ads measurement

Facebook is changing how it counts people for ads measurement