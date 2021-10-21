Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Watch live 11 a.m. ET: The state of holiday travel with TripAdvisor

Christine Maguire, general manager and VP of global media business, discusses trends in consumer travel behavior and TripAdvisor's holiday marketing strategy
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on October 21, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Facebook's metaverse rebrand is not something to celebrate, advertisers say

Watch the livestream broadcast here at 11 a.m. EDT—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if the video isn't playing during the broadcast.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In today's live edition of Ad Age Remotely, Christine Maguire, general manager and VP of global media business, joins Assistant Managing Editor Jeanine Poggi, to discuss trends in consumer travel behavior and TripAdvisor's holiday marketing strategy.

 

It's certainly been a tough year and a half for the travel industry, as COVID-19 drastically altered the way people travel — whether for pleasure or business — and has left airlines, hotels and other companies scrambling to navigate vaccine requirements and mask mandates.

But a new normal is starting to emerge: The summer months saw an uptick in leisure travel and in recent months business travel has trickled back.

At an Advertising Week panel earlier this week, a marketing executive at United said, “We are seeing this huge explosion of dream state/leisure travel ... but we’re also seeing business come back with a bang.”

Maguire will discuss how TripAdvisor is navigating the holiday season, provide an update on its subscription plan and how the company is embracing purpose-driven marketing.

More Ad Age video
Watch: How Discord's CMO is wooing more than gamers
Garett Sloane
Watch: John Leguizamo and Latinx media company NGL Collective's David Chitel on Hispanicize 2021
I-Hsien Sherwood
Watch: How agencies need to rethink recruitment—with UM's new chief diversity officer
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: How brands should approach responsible media investing—with OZY Media’s Carlos Watson
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Mojo Supermarket founder on creativity and the small agency
Judann Pollack
20211020_christineMaguire_3x2
Credit:
Christine Maguire

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi oversees Ad Age’s technology and media coverage, as well as the publication’s strategy for new editorial products. She also hosts Ad Age’s Remotely video series and leads Super Bowl coverage. Jeanine joined Ad Age in 2012 as a TV reporter, following stints covering the retail and media worlds for WWD, Forbes and TheStreet.  

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Facebook's metaverse rebrand is not something to celebrate, advertisers say

Facebook's metaverse rebrand is not something to celebrate, advertisers say
PayPal is considering buying Pinterest

PayPal is considering buying Pinterest
Activision says 40 employees were disciplined over misconduct scandal

Activision says 40 employees were disciplined over misconduct scandal
Shopify comes to Spotify

Shopify comes to Spotify
Pinterest invests $20 million to pay creators

Pinterest invests $20 million to pay creators

Netflix adds millions of subscribers in Asia and Europe, thanks to 'Squid Game'​​​​

Netflix adds millions of subscribers in Asia and Europe, thanks to 'Squid Game'​​​​
Google quietly tweaks image search for racially diverse results

Google quietly tweaks image search for racially diverse results
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase comes to the NBA and WNBA

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase comes to the NBA and WNBA