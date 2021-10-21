It's certainly been a tough year and a half for the travel industry, as COVID-19 drastically altered the way people travel — whether for pleasure or business — and has left airlines, hotels and other companies scrambling to navigate vaccine requirements and mask mandates.

But a new normal is starting to emerge: The summer months saw an uptick in leisure travel and in recent months business travel has trickled back.

At an Advertising Week panel earlier this week, a marketing executive at United said, “We are seeing this huge explosion of dream state/leisure travel ... but we’re also seeing business come back with a bang.”

Maguire will discuss how TripAdvisor is navigating the holiday season, provide an update on its subscription plan and how the company is embracing purpose-driven marketing.