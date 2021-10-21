Watch the livestream broadcast here at 11 a.m. EDT—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.
Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if the video isn't playing during the broadcast.
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.
In today's live edition of Ad Age Remotely, Christine Maguire, general manager and VP of global media business, joins Assistant Managing Editor Jeanine Poggi, to discuss trends in consumer travel behavior and TripAdvisor's holiday marketing strategy.