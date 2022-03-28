What Instagram’s chronological feed means for brands and creators

Instagram’s new chronological feed is giving new hope to creators and brands on the Meta-owned app. And the chronological feed, which gives people the option to see all the posts from accounts they follow as opposed to only the posts picked by an algorithm, may mean more real-time marketing on Instagram during major events, as was the case with yesterday’s Oscars.

In recent months, Meta has been experimenting with alternative models for Instagram’s algorithm, including launching two new feeds. The new structure gives users multiple options for viewing posts—by algorithm, in chronological order, and one reserved for 50 “favorites.”

“On the brand and creator side, there is an excitement and optimism about it,” said Amber Gallihar Boyes, director analyst at research firm Gartner. “I’ve seen creators just really feeling beaten down by lack of reach on Instagram and this gives them some element of control because they can make sure they’re connecting with their most loyal fans and followers.”

Sign up for Ad Age’s Influencer Marketing Today newsletter here.

Tweaks to Instagram are always a big deal to marketers and creators, who are typically the most popular accounts, and they fret over every metric. Marketers analyze the best times to post, how many people view the posts, and how long they engage. They see how many followers viewed a post, versus how many non-followers were exposed to one. Creators consider whether the best post is a photo or a Reels video. Changes to the algorithm or feed can dramatically affect the reach that creators and brands have on the app.

Here is what the marketing experts are saying about Instagram’s changes:

How it works

The main feed, or home feed, is still algorithmically generated and personalized. Now people have the option to click into the “following” and “favorites” feeds. “Following” will show posts from all the accounts a person follows, with the newest posts appearing first. The “favorites” feed is a curated section that only shows posts from up to 50 accounts identified as a favorite by the user. Those selected “favorites” accounts get priority in the home feed, too.

The alternative feeds also won’t show Instagram Stories, which only appear on the home screen. Instagram users have been watching more Stories, which sit in a row above the algorithmic feed, as opposed to endlessly scrolling feeds, according to Nicholas Stoeckle, executive director of strategy and innovation at PPK, an advertising and production company.

The new feeds could bring back the era of scrolling, Stoeckle said. “Consumers have been fighting for this for a very long time,” Stoeckle said.