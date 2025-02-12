Why mobile advertising is the key to a connected consumer journey

The mobile phone isn’t just another device—it’s the centerpiece of today’s consumer experience. On average, people check their phones nearly 150 times a day and spend over four hours daily on their mobile devices. It’s the first thing we reach for in the morning and it stays with us throughout the day, connecting every part of our lives and bridging the physical and digital worlds. For advertisers, mobile is far more than a channel; it’s the foundation for creating meaningful, measurable outcomes in a fragmented media landscape. Mobile holds the unique ability to unify multi-screen experiences, solve for addressability and improve the entire ad ecosystem, and it can be a catalyst for a more connected and customer-centric advertising future. And for the consumer, this means more meaningful and more relevant ad messages. How mobility data unlocks omnichannel addressability Everywhere people go, their mobile devices generate signals—insights into intent, preferences and interests. This constant stream of data enables marketers to reach the right customer at the right moment and help drive outcomes at the moment of decision, the most critical time in the purchase journey. From an advertiser perspective, privacy-centric mobile data—including consented app engagement data—holds the key to elevating what’s possible with first-party data. When paired with advances in machine learning and predictive modeling, this data becomes the starting point for unlocking true omnichannel addressability. Consider a retailer launching a new product. By leveraging mobility data, the retailer can identify a specific demographic—say, DIYers—based on app ownership and usage data. This data enables them to orchestrate a cohesive campaign, serving targeted digital ads, dynamic promotions across screens and on their mobile device, and even tailoring in-store experiences with personalized offers. It’s not just about connecting with consumers where they are; it’s about creating cohesive, seamless experiences that flow across screens, devices and environments. That’s why channels like digital out-of-home (DOOH) are evolving so rapidly. DOOH does much more than place ads on digital billboards. It transforms physical spaces into dynamic, data-driven advertising opportunities. In 2025, DOOH is set to represent more than a third of the nearly $10 billion spent on OOH advertising in the U.S. Given the growing accessibility of digital screens and the overall migration to smart screens, we’re going to see how the digitization of the OOH space completely transforms this advertising channel in the coming years. Today, the industry is seeing mobile power players extend their influence with high-impact, high-touch in-store experiences to drive truly impressive (and measurable) results. For example, last year T-Mobile launched its retail media network within its own stores. The network features dynamic ad opportunities on in-store screens at T-Mobile locations, where brands can reach customers with relevant offers. More recently, with T-Mobile’s agreement to acquire Vistar Media, we’ve committed to transforming the DOOH industry by leveraging Vistar’s end-to-end ad tech platform and scale, together with T-Mobile’s unique customer insights and data. The goal is to help marketers and advertisers reach consumers with more addressable and measurable solutions, all while enhancing the consumer experience with more meaningful and engaging content. Imagine a digital billboard that can adjust its messaging based on nearby mobile signals—like serving an ad for a coffee shop when data shows a high concentration of coffee app users in the area. This type of personalization and precision isn’t a vision of the future; it’s becoming a reality today, powered by mobile data and a focus on creating consumer value. How mobile drives loyalty and deeper engagement Mobile is a window into consumer preferences and the foundation for building lasting loyalty. When mobile data serves as the cornerstone of an omnichannel strategy, brands can deliver consistent, relevant and engaging experiences that drive deeper connections. This is especially important in an era where consumers increasingly value personalization. According to a recent study by IAB, almost 90% of consumers prefer personalized ads and 87% are more likely to click on ads for products they’re interested in or shopping for. Personalization isn’t just a nice-to-have perk; it’s a strategic imperative for driving engagement and outcomes. Loyalty programs like T-Mobile Tuesdays provide a blueprint for this type of personalized engagement. By fostering a direct, ongoing relationship with customers, loyalty programs create a unique opportunity to deliver value in ways that feel relevant and rewarding. When brands connect with deeply loyal audiences, they’re not only engaging customers, they’re also earning trust, which can translate into meaningful, long-term relationships. The future of advertising is built on mobile As digital advertising evolves, the future will hinge on strategic cross-channel integration across mobile, DOOH, CTV, video, retail media and beyond. By placing mobile at the center of their strategies, advertisers can better meet consumers where they are—on their phones, in stores and throughout their daily lives—and deliver value in a way that enhances the customer journey. The opportunity is clear: Let’s build a digital advertising ecosystem that’s designed not just to sell, but to serve. Mobile is the foundation that will help us get there. About T-Mobile Advertising Solutions Advertising Solutions is T-Mobile’s fast-growing advertising technology business. It leverages high-quality mobile data from the T-Mobile network, enabling advertisers to build audience segments based on app ownership and usage insights. T-Mobile is bringing innovative solutions to the advertising space, making more channels and better data accessible to advertisers of all kinds. For more information, visit www.t-mobile.com/advertising-solutions. Jean-Paul Colaco Jean-Paul (“JP”) Colaco is a pioneering leader who has been at the forefront of disrupting the consumer media and technology space. He was an early leader, growing Hulu into a billion-dollar revenue business; led Radio Disney from start-up to being a global consumer brand; led Apple Search Ads across the Americas and China; and led a team of over 1,000 while driving a major turnaround at WarnerMedia. JP’s specialties include entertainment, media and high tech; he has an extensive and diverse background in go-to-market leadership from start-ups to major media and tech organizations. He has a track record of driving growth, has led significant P&Ls and has built out product offerings across entertainment, news and kid brands. He has served as a private and public company board member and currently advises several early-stage technology companies.