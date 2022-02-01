Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

WPP and Instacart announce new ad partnership

The deal includes creating an Instacart Ads certification
By Erika Wheless. Published on February 01, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Unlocking the Metaverse will teach brands about NFTs, commerce and virtual worlds
20220201_instaCartWPP_3x2
Credit: Bloomberg

WPP clients will now have early access to Instacart Ads products and tools.

The two companies announced a new partnership that will give WPP access to Instacart’s Analytics API, giving the agency custom analytics for campaign measurement and insights into the baskets of Instacart shoppers. WPP and Instacart will also co-develop the first Instacart Ads agency certification program. WPP says it plans to have 1,000 employees certified within the first six months of launch.

“The pandemic has rapidly transformed the way people shop and what they expect from brands online,” Doug Chavez, WPP’s VP of strategic partnerships, said in a statement. “This behavioral shift means we need to use cutting-edge advertising tools for brands that now need to connect and engage with their consumers across all channels.”

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.

More from Ad Age
Instacart debuts landing pages and shoppable display ads for Ben & Jerry's and other brands
Erika Wheless
Apple’s Nick Law and Droga5’s Sarah Thompson join Accenture Interactive
Ann-Christine Diaz
All the Super Bowl commercial teasers released so far
Jeanine Poggi

The partnership comes on the heels of Instacart's latest ad products—landing pages for consumer packaged goods brands and shoppable display ads. Last year, Instacart processed 73% of third-party grocery delivery services, according to eMarketer. The new ad products and API integration could be a leg up for WPP’s CPG clients, including Procter & Gamble and Unilever.

“Instacart Ads is designed to support brands of all sizes, helping them access the opportunity to deeply engage with their customers online,” Instacart’s VP of sales, Ryan Mayward, said in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with WPP to continue delivering that experience and together equip brands to succeed in the digital aisles with robust insights capabilities and educational resources.”

Register for Ad Age Next: Health & Wellness at AdAge.com/NextWellness.

In this article:

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Unlocking the Metaverse will teach brands about NFTs, commerce and virtual worlds

Unlocking the Metaverse will teach brands about NFTs, commerce and virtual worlds
Sony buying video game developer Bungie for $3.6 billion

Sony buying video game developer Bungie for $3.6 billion
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list

How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list

McDonald’s celebrates Lunar New Year in the metaverse with Opening Ceremony

McDonald’s celebrates Lunar New Year in the metaverse with Opening Ceremony
Why TikTok gets too much credit for making products go viral

Why TikTok gets too much credit for making products go viral
What Spotify's Joe Rogan uproar means for brands

What Spotify's Joe Rogan uproar means for brands
Crypto.com teams with LeBron James for Web3 education

Crypto.com teams with LeBron James for Web3 education
Consumer losses to social media scams nearly tripled last year

Consumer losses to social media scams nearly tripled last year