WPP and Instacart announce new ad partnership

WPP clients will now have early access to Instacart Ads products and tools.

The two companies announced a new partnership that will give WPP access to Instacart’s Analytics API, giving the agency custom analytics for campaign measurement and insights into the baskets of Instacart shoppers. WPP and Instacart will also co-develop the first Instacart Ads agency certification program. WPP says it plans to have 1,000 employees certified within the first six months of launch.

“The pandemic has rapidly transformed the way people shop and what they expect from brands online,” Doug Chavez, WPP’s VP of strategic partnerships, said in a statement. “This behavioral shift means we need to use cutting-edge advertising tools for brands that now need to connect and engage with their consumers across all channels.”

