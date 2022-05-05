WPP will offer metaverse training with Epic Games

WPP clients are about to get a direct line into Fortnite as the battle for agencies’ virtual offerings heats up.

Fortnite developer Epic Games announced a partnership with WPP to help bring the holding company's clients into the metaverse. WPP employees will go through a new training program on how to build custom brand experiences in Fortnite and how to use Unreal Engine, Epic’s 3D creation tool. The “metaverse curriculum” will be tailored into three tracks for executives, creative practitioners, and media strategists.



“The collaboration between Epic, WPP, its clients and the creator community will accelerate the building of diverse social entertainment experiences that players across the world will love,” Matthew Henick, VP of metaverse development at Epic Games, said in a statement announcing the partnership.