Zeta Global taps Trade Desk's global marketing head for CMO job
Zeta Global, a marketing tech company that went public last month, is trying to give itself a more organized image as it takes on established customer relationship management players like Adobe and Salesforce. To help lead this charge, the company is tapping Crystal Eastman as its chief marketing officer.
Eastman, an industry veteran with marketing experience at American Express and BlackRock, most recently worked as head of global marketing at The Trade Desk. Key on her new agenda is communicating that Zeta is now a comprehensive CRM brand that includes multiple acquisitions in recent years like online commenting platform Disqus for $90 million in 2017 and Sizmek's demand-side platform for $36 million in 2019.
Zeta is now setting out to prove it can make its disparate parts work together, according to Eastman. “The Zeta Marketing Platform unlocks possibilities for marketers that as a young marketer I only dreamed of, like scale and richness of audience insights and precision execution across a full funnel from CTV to email,” says Eastman. “My job is to start telling that story to the world and highlighting the use cases and possibilities of the platform.”
Connected TV is expected to be a core area of focus for Zeta Global in the future because it drives responses from audiences, she says. “You can do really effective storytelling, serve ads in a completely personalized way, control frequency and measure everything.”
Eastman's appointment comes at a time when the ad industry faces collective headwinds, from complying with privacy legislation from Europe and California, to dealing with significant moves from tech giants like Google’s decision to extend the lifespan of third-party cookies and Apple’s increasing user privacy.
Eastman says the rocky environment doesn’t intimidate her because she says Zeta’s platform functions independently of other identifiers. “We kind of ignore it to some extent,” she says.