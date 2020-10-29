15 hilarious brand reactions to Kim Kardashian West’s tone-deaf birthday blowout
Kim Kardashian West is facing backlash in the form of satirical memes after sharing with her more than 67 million Twitter followers that she and her “closest inner circle” celebrated her 40th birthday on a private island. With deaths every day from the relentless pandemic and people quarantined away from their loved ones, it’s no surprise many found the TV personality’s post tone-deaf.
The tweet (with pictures from the event) reads: “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”
While the fact that Kardashian West would still have a huge party during the pandemic shouldn’t surprise anyone, the tweet saw the wrath of Twitter, where people were perturbed with the celeb’s obliviousness and used her own words to craft satirical memes. Kardashian West later responded to the criticism, tweeting: “I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”
Brands, always wanting in on a fun meme challenge, got in on action too, and managed to amuse while staying on-brand. From Planters to Chuck E. Cheese, brands paired Kardashian West’s own words with humorous images, playing into socially distanced themes like cardboard cutouts at sports games and virtual worlds like the islands in “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.”
Here are some of the best and most sarcastic of the bunch: