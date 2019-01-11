5G may enable smart cities, and advertising is going to pay for it

When it comes to the fifth generation of mobile technology, the sales pitch is relatively simple: everything will be faster and everything will be connected.

Time will tell whether that will indeed be true. Still, one area companies are placing their bets is with so-called smart cities, and they're selling the idea that they'll alleviate traffic congestion, reduce pollution, improve public safety and city infrastructure. At CES in Las Vegas this week. AT&T said it will create connect street lights to its network so it can track energy usage and outages.

But it also presents an opportunity for better targeted ads. Some $34 billion will be spent on smart cities by 2020, of which a portion will be offset through companies offering to build out bus shelters, lamp posts that monitor foot traffic or interactive digital screens in exchange for ad space, according to the Consumer Technology Assocation.

"Every city wants to be smart, but the challenge is it is very expensive to deploy the infrastructure, the fiber and the IoT devices" to make it all happen," says Ari Buchalter, CEO at Intersection. "Marketing becomes a way to create a virtuous cycle around that because rather than using taxpayer dollars, you can tie it to an advertising concession."

If that concept holds true, and 5G tech provides data for sophisticated targeting, then cities can capture a sizable amount of revenue from advertising, says Buchalter.

"Consumers spend 70 percent of their time outside their home where they work, play and shop and those journeys are where consumers forming opinions, making decisions and buying products," he says. "A smart city can funnel data to points of interaction to screens for marketers to use data to make marketing more relevant."

Which may, in turn, trigger privacy concerns.

"We have think about what privacy means in a public space," Buchalter says. "A common misconception is the Big Brother sense that smart cities will be always watching and always gathering data, companies in this arena need to be thoughtful."