Alphabet-owned Google reports first-quarter growth despite significant slowdown in March

Google says that, at its peak, search activity was four times greater than it sees during Super Bowl Sunday
By George P. Slefo. Published on April 28, 2020.

Google saw significant growth in search, YouTube and Cloud, but saw a slowdown in March.

Credit: Google

Although Alphabet-owned Google reported significant growth for the first quarter, it certainly wasn’t immune to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This was a tale of two quarters,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of both Alphabet and Google, said during the call with investors Tuesday. “For our ad business, the first two months were strong, but in March we experienced a significant slowdown in revenues.”

Alphabet was the first of the major tech titans to share revenue figures, with Microsoft, Apple, Facebook and Amazon all slated to report their results later this week. The quarter ended on March 31, about two weeks after much of the U.S. economy had shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company saw revenue of $41 billion during the first quarter, up 13 percent year over year. Google Cloud grew to nearly $2.8 billion, up a whopping 35 percent year over year. Google’s primary money maker, search, generated $24 billion, up 8 percent year over year. At its peak, search activity for the quarter was  four times greater than what the company sees during Super Bowl Sunday, Google said.

Despite the surge, consumers clicked fewer ads while marketers scaled back spend, according to the company.

“In March, search revenues began to decline and ended the month in a mid-teen percentage decline,” Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of both Alphabet and Google, said. “User search activity increased, but interest was outside commerce.”

YouTube, meanwhile, saw fantastic growth despite facing similar headwinds as search. The video-streaming platform generated $4 billion during the first quarter, up 25 percent year over year. Although YouTube also took a hit, it wasn't nearly as bad as search, as revenue actually grew in March in the “high single digits,” according to Google. The company added that YouTube Direct Response Ads—which ask consumers to take immediate action after viewing an ad, like downloading an app—performed well during the pandemic, but it didn't share specifics.

Cautious optimism

Porat hinted that both consumers and advertisers began returning to normal during the first few weeks in April, but also added that it’s early days. The second quarter has shown “early signs of recovery in commercial search behaviors,” according to Porat, who cautioned that “it’s not clear how durable and monetizable this behavior will be.”

“We anticipate the second quarter will be difficult for the ad industry,” she added. “It would be premature to comment on timing given the variables here, but we remain optimistic."

Nicole Perrin, an analyst at eMarketer, noted that Google's results should provide relief for much of the industry.

“The deceleration to Google's display ad businesses, including Google Display Network and YouTube, was lower, and again fell in line with our relatively optimistic scenarios for digital advertising in the first quarter,” Perrin said. “That suggests a cautiously optimistic outlook for the second quarter—though growth will come in worse than the first quarter as a whole, since its impacts were limited to the end of the quarter."

George P. Slefo

Thumbnail
George P. Slefo

George P. Slefo is the technology reporter at Ad Age. He previously covered murder and mayhem for the Chicago Sun-Times and prior to that, the Middle East from Amman, Jordan. Slefo is also a veteran of the United States Army.


