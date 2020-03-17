Amazon notifies brands that it is shipping only essentials until April 5
Amazon is taking drastic steps to prioritize shipping of essential items while pausing non-essential deliveries as it tries to manage its supply chain strained by coronavirus-related demand.
On Tuesday, Amazon sent an email to marketers and brands outlining its new emergency response measures, reacting to shortages and delays on high-demand products, including groceries and cleaning supplies.
“We are seeing increased online shopping, and as a result some products such as household staples and medical supplies are out of stock,” Amazon wrote in its email to brands and sellers. “With this in mind, we are temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand products coming into our fulfillment centers so that we can more quickly receive, restock, and deliver these products to customers.
“For products other than these, we have temporarily disabled shipment creation,” the email said. “We are taking a similar approach with retail vendors.”
Ad Age received a copy of the email from a marketing executive on condition of anonymity.
Amazon has faced shortages of goods like Clorox and Lysol disinfectant wipes. Also, food stocks have dwindled. This week, Amazon said it would hire 100,000 more people to keep its deliveries moving to consumers who are shut in during the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus has been a global concern since January, when it first emerged in China. It has since led to a state of emergency in the U.S.
Amazon said it would halt deliveries of non-essential items until at least April 5, but it did not outline in its email exactly what constitutes non-essential items. Retailers have come to rely on Amazon as their main distribution point to consumers as its platform takes a growing share of the e-commerce market. EMarketer estimates that Amazon accounts for close to 40 percent of all e-commerce in the U.S.
Amazon was not immediately available for comment.
“Brands need to be very flexible during these uncertain times,” says Mark Power, CEO of Podean, an Amazon marketing services firm. “They may push into Amazon aggressively because that’s the way consumers are reacting now, gravitating toward these marketplaces to deliver items essential to their daily lives. But Amazon also needs to be realistic about what it can do now, responding to this huge demand coming from the world of consumers.”