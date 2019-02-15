Apple buys U.K.-based digital marketing startup DataTiger

At an Apple store in London in 2016 Credit: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

Apple Inc. acquired startup DataTiger in a move that could boost the company's digital marketing and make it more relevant to customers.

The U.K.-based startup says its technology can "optimize the marketing journeys" of customers by using data to more accurately send materials to consumers, as well as push notifications. On his LinkedIn profile, DataTiger Chief Executive Officer Philipp Mohr said his firm wants to "bring the stale era of 'email-list thinking' and slow, campaign-based marketing to an end."

A regulatory filing in December shows that Apple now controls Operatedata Ltd., the legal name of DataTiger. An Apple spokesman didn't respond to requests for comment, and an email sent to DataTiger wasn't returned.

Apple uses several forms of digital marketing, such as emails to tout new products and push notifications to encourage users to subscribe to services like Apple Music.

It bought several other companies in recent years, including the Shazam music-recognition app, the Texture magazine subscription service, and Akonia Holographics, which makes technology for augmented-reality glasses.

--Bloomberg News