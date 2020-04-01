Digital
Apple, Goldman to let Apple Card holders defer April payments
Users need to opt in to the program by messaging a support representative via the Wallet app on an Apple device
Apple and Goldman Sachs Group are letting Apple Card users defer April payments without incurring interest to ease financial pressure from economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The card, backed by Goldman, offered the same program for March payments. Apple Card users need to opt in to the program by messaging a support representative via the Wallet app on an Apple device.
“We understand that the COVID-19 situation poses unique challenges for everyone and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments,” Apple wrote in an email to card customers. “If you previously enrolled in the Customer Assistance Program in March, you will need to enroll again.”
—Bloomberg News