Brands deliver bleacher comforts to fans at home, and Krispy Kreme bets on New York City: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

Plus, a top Facebook VP resigns, TikTok sale is up against the clock and McDonald's calls out ex-CEO
By Garett Sloane. Published on September 01, 2020.
Netflix teases potential subscribers with a taste of popular shows for free

Krispy Kreme has a new flagship store in Times Square.

Credit: Ilyse Liffreing/Ad Age

Fan service

Sports teams and the brands that sponsor them are devising new ways to reach fans who won’t make it to many home games this year, thanks to COVID-19 restrictions. Stadiums and arenas are typically branded palaces for advertisers to reach tens of thousands of people at a time. Ad Age looks at what these marketers will do when the seats are empty.

“The longer the pandemic restrictions linger, the harder it will be for sponsors, many of which count on in-person experiences to wring value from their deals,” writes Ad Age’s Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz. “Still, some leagues, teams and brands have found creative ways to make the best of a bad situation with fun and creative promotions.”

Diaz and E.J. Schultz, Ad Age’s assistant managing editor, describe a number of examples of top brands, including Pepsi, Michelob and Kraft Heinz, delivering marketing to sports fans at home.

Meanwhile, the National Basketball Association is looking for a new media agency, reports Ad Age’s Lindsay Rittenhouse. The prestigious NBA account is in review after it was run by Publicis Media’s Spark Foundry for years.

The Great Glazed Way

Krispy Kreme set up shop in Times Square, the heart of Broadway, where the doughnut maker has a new flagship store. It might seem like a tough time to commit to New York City as it slowly recovers from the coronavirus outbreak, but Krispy Kreme says it’s the exact right time: People always need doughnuts.

Ilyse Liffreing, Ad Age social media editor, spoke with Krispy Kreme CMO David Skena about the new store, which opens Sept. 15. “With so many places running away from New York, especially retailers, we want to be part of the reemergence of New York City,” Skena says. “We’re betting on New York. We’re betting on New Yorkers.”

Facebook departure

Facebook lost another high-level employee with the resignation of Brian Boland, VP of partnerships, CNBC reports. Boland stepped down last week after working at Facebook since 2009. Boland was among the company's longest-tenured employees.

Earlier this month, Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio announced he was leaving. The social network has been going through a tumultuous period that has left many people within the company demoralized. Last week, employees were reportedly frustrated with Facebook’s response to violent rhetoric in the wake of a police shooting and violent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“Boland had become a key insider, growing close with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg,” CNBC writes. “Boland was also known for having high moral character.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, European regulators published new details about their quest to get internal company communications from Facebook, Bloomberg News reports. The European Commission, like U.S. regulators, is looking into potential antitrust concerns surrounding Facebook, but the social network has tried to limit what documents Europe can see.

TikTok sales clock

It’s down to the final hours until TikTok reveals the status of the sale of its U.S. business, according to CNBC. On Monday, reports suggested that the social video app, owned by Chinese-based ByteDance, would crown a victor in the sales sweepstakes for its U.S. holdings by Tuesday.

TikTok is fielding sales interest from Microsoft, Walmart, Oracle and others, and trying to arrange its business in a way that complies with U.S. national security demands.

However, a sale could face new hurdles, because there have also been reports that the Chinese government could protest if it means TikTok transfers its technology to a U.S. company. At this point, anything could happen.

Meanwhile, Reuters polled U.S. consumers, and found support for a sale. About 40 percent of Americans said TikTok should be forced to sell to a U.S company, while about 30 percent disagreed. The rest of the respondents had no opinion, and might not even know what a “TikTok” is.

Big smack

McDonald’s legal dispute with its former CEO, Steve Easterbrook, became even more personal on Monday. The hamburger giant blasted Easterbrook, calling him “morally bankrupt,” according to CNBC.

McDonald’s has sued Easterbrook to claw back severance paid to him after he left the company under a cloud of misconduct allegations, including claims he had improper relationships with subordinates.

Two weeks ago, Easterbrook filed a rebuttal to McDonald’s lawsuit, requesting that a judge dismiss the case. McDonald’s response accused Easterbrook of lies and a cover-up.

Just briefly

Ubisoft changes game: The video game maker had to edit the trailer for a new mobile game, because the original included an insensitive use of a symbol often associated with Black Lives Matter, reports Bloomberg News.

Harassing AT&T star: AT&T’s celebrity spokeswoman Milana Vayntrub has been dealing with a flood of online bullies, and on Monday the company said it would monitor and delete hateful speech directed at her when it appears under its ads on sites including YouTube, PR Week reports.

Work awards: Ad Age’s Best Places to Work 2021 honors is now accepting nominees, and entries are due by Sept. 15. If your company deserves to be considered among the best, visit here.

