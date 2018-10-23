Campbell disavows executive's tweet alleging a Soros conspiracy

Credit: Campbells

Campbell Soup Co. is distancing itself from a tweet sent by one of its executives that knocked Open Society, a group backed by investor George Soros.

Kelly Johnston, Campbell's vice president of government affairs since 2002, sent a tweet this week that said Open Society had "planned and is executing" the migrant caravan that is heading to the U.S. Johnston, 62, is a former secretary of the U.S. Senate and a Republican.

"The opinions Mr. Johnston expresses on Twitter are his individual views and do not represent the position of Campbell Soup Company," Camden, New Jersey-based Campbell said in a statement.

The tweet was noticed earlier by a reporter at the New York Times. President Donald Trump has vowed to stop the group of migrants from entering the U.S.

--Bloomberg News