Candidate Who Now? Get to know the first-night Democratic debaters fast via their campaign ads

From political heavy-hitters to nearly unknown contenders
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on June 26, 2019.

Unless you’re a total political junkie, you probably have little to no idea who many of the Democratic presidential hopefuls are. Sure, you’re probably familiar (or semi-familiar) with the likes of Cory Booker, Beto O’Rourke and Elizabeth Warren, but tonight and tomorrow night’s televised Democratic debates will be dominated, numerically at least, by relative unknowns.

How can you keep all these wannabes straight? We decided to let the candidates speak for themselves in the form of one campaign ad each—while also offering links to the candidates’ websites and social media accounts in case you want to dig deeper.

Note: Not all the campaigns have their acts together enough to have actually released ads. (Will you, dear marketing professional, judge them for this? We won’t blame you if you do.) In the interest of objectivity, the first 10 candidates taking the stage for tonight’s NBC/MSNBC/Telemundo telecast are listed below in alphabetical order; we’ll do the same for the second-night debate in a separate post tomorrow.

Cory Booker

Julián Castro

Bill de Blasio

John Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Jay Inslee

 

Amy Klobuchar

  • Beginning her career in law and serving as an attorney for Hennepin County, Minnesota’s most populous county, Amy Klobuchar successfully ran for the Senate in 2006 and has served her state in Congress for three terms.

  • Popular campaign ad: None (yet)

  • A key ad line: None (yet)

  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/amyklobuchar/

  • Instagram: @amyklobuchar

  • Twitter: @amyklobuchar

  • YouTube: None (yet)

  • Website: https://amyklobuchar.com/

Beto O’Rourke

Tim Ryan

 

Elizabeth Warren

