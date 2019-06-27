Candidate Who Now? Get to know the second-night Democratic debaters fast via their campaign ads
One night down, one to go.
Yesterday, to help you prep for the first Democratic presidential debate, Ad Age served up a rundown of ads and other marketing (social media, official websites) from the first night's candidates. Today we're serving up the same crib sheet for tonight's set of wannabes; the 10 candidates taking the stage for the second NBC/MSNBC/Telemundo telecast appear here in alphabetical order:
Michael Bennet
Michael Bennet is a two-term senator from Colorado known as a moderate Democrat who gained recognition for his work with the “Gang of Eight,” a group of bipartisan senators who crafted a comprehensive 2013 immigration reform bill.
A key ad line: “When campaigning never stops, governing never begins.”
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/michaelbennet/
Instagram: @senatorbennet
Twitter: @MichaelBennet
Website: https://michaelbennet.com
Joe Biden
Best known for serving as vice president for eight years under Barack Obama, Joe Biden began his political career as a senator from Delaware in the 1970s and has unsuccessfully run for president twice before, in 1988 and 2008.
A key ad line: “I’m more optimistic about America’s chances in the world today than I ever have been in my whole career.”
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joebiden/
Instagram: @joebiden
Twitter: @JoeBiden
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/joebiden
Website: https://joebiden.com/
Pete Buttigieg
Two-term mayor of South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg—who often styles himself as “Mayor Pete”—is a U.S. Navy veteran, gay and, at 37 years old, the youngest Democrat seeking his party’s nomination.
A key ad line: “We can’t look for greatness in the past.”
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/petebuttigieg1/
Instagram: @pete.buttigieg
Twitter: @PeteButtigieg
YouTube: None (yet)
Kirsten Gillibrand
Kirsten Gillibrand is a leading liberal congresswoman from New York who formerly served a conservative New York congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives before being selected to fill Hillary Clinton’s vacant Senate seat in 2009.
A key ad line: “Brave doesn’t spread hate, cloud truth, build a wall. That’s what fear does.”
-
Instagram: @kirstengillibrand
Twitter: @SenGillibrand
-
Website: https://kirstengillibrand.com/
Kamala Harris
After serving as California’s attorney general for six years, Kamala Harris was elected to the Senate in 2016 and has since gained notoriety for her intense questioning of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanugh and various Trump cabinet officials.
A key ad line: “Let’s claim our future.”
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KamalaHarris/
Instagram: @kamalaharris
Twitter: @KamalaHarris
-
Website: https://kamalaharris.org/
John Hickenlooper
Following a lengthy career as a geologist, John Hickenlooper was elected mayor of Denver in 2003 before becoming governor of Colorado in 2011. He is known for his moderate stances and often receives bipartisan support in a notably purple state.
A key ad line: “We are facing a crisis that threatens everything we stand for.”
-
Instagram: @johnhickenlooper
Twitter: @Hickenlooper
YouTube: None
Website: https://www.hickenlooper.com/
Bernie Sanders
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, the self-described democratic socialist who sought the Democratic nomination for president in 2016, has served in both the Senate and the House of Representatives as an independent in his 30-year congressional career. At 77 years old, Sanders will be the oldest contender on the debate stage.
A key ad line: “Real change never takes place from the top on down, but always from the bottom on up.”
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/berniesanders/
Instagram: @berniesanders
Twitter: @BernieSanders
-
Website: https://www.berniesanders.com
Eric Swalwell
Eric Swalwell is a four-term congressman who represents California's 15th congressional district. At 38 years old, Swalwell is among the youngest presidential candidates.
A key ad line: “Go big. Be bold. Do good.”
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EricMSwalwell/
Instagram: @ericswalwell
Twitter: @RepSwalwell
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKvwsFNGD4sDkE_9g-2ft0w
Website: https://ericswalwell.com/
Marianne Williamson
Texas-born self-help author and social activist Marianne Williamson has topped The New York Times’ Best Seller list and in 2014, she ran unsuccessfully for the House of Representatives as an independent candidate from California.
A key ad line: “We have deep problems and we need to be deep thinkers.”
-
Instagram: @mariannewilliamson
Twitter: @marwilliamson
-
Website: https://www.marianne2020.com/
Andrew Yang
New York-based entrepreneur Andrew Yang’s long-shot campaign has advocated for policies ranging from instituting universal basic income to “making taxes fun,” and has a loyal, internet-based army of followers who refer to themselves as the “Yang Gang.”
A key ad line: “Let’s build a new kind of economy: one that puts people first.”
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/andrewyang2020/
Instagram: @andrewyang2020
Twitter: @AndrewYang
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCriIuQZpMi6gEt_2P7xKCww/
Website: https://www.yang2020.com/