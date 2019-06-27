Digital

Candidate Who Now? Get to know the second-night Democratic debaters fast via their campaign ads

From political heavy-hitters to nearly unknown contenders
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on June 27, 2019.

One night down, one to go.

Yesterday, to help you prep for the first Democratic presidential debate, Ad Age served up a rundown of ads and other marketing (social media, official websites) from the first night's candidates. Today we're serving up the same crib sheet for tonight's set of wannabes; the 10 candidates taking the stage for the second NBC/MSNBC/Telemundo telecast appear here in alphabetical order:

Michael Bennet

Joe Biden

  • Best known for serving as vice president for eight years under Barack Obama, Joe Biden began his political career as a senator from Delaware in the 1970s and has unsuccessfully run for president twice before, in 1988 and 2008.

  • A key ad line: “I’m more optimistic about America’s chances in the world today than I ever have been in my whole career.” 

  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joebiden/

  • Instagram: @joebiden

  • Twitter: @JoeBiden

  • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/joebiden

  • Website: https://joebiden.com/

Pete Buttigieg

 

  • Two-term mayor of South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg—who often styles himself as “Mayor Pete”—is a U.S. Navy veteran, gay and, at 37 years old, the youngest Democrat seeking his party’s nomination.

  • A key ad line: “We can’t look for greatness in the past.”

  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/petebuttigieg1/

  • Instagram: @pete.buttigieg

  • Twitter: @PeteButtigieg

  • YouTube: None (yet)

  • Website: https://peteforamerica.com/meet-pete/

Kirsten Gillibrand

Kamala Harris

John Hickenlooper

  • Following a lengthy career as a geologist, John Hickenlooper was elected mayor of Denver in 2003 before becoming governor of Colorado in 2011. He is known for his moderate stances and often receives bipartisan support in a notably purple state.

  • A key ad line: “We are facing a crisis that threatens everything we stand for.”

  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JohnHickenlooper/

  • Instagram: @johnhickenlooper

  • Twitter: @Hickenlooper

  • YouTube: None

  • Website: https://www.hickenlooper.com/

Bernie Sanders

  • Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, the self-described democratic socialist who sought the Democratic nomination for president in 2016, has served in both the Senate and the House of Representatives as an independent in his 30-year congressional career. At 77 years old, Sanders will be the oldest contender on the debate stage.

  • A key ad line: “Real change never takes place from the top on down, but always from the bottom on up.”

  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/berniesanders/

  • Instagram: @berniesanders

  • Twitter: @BernieSanders

  • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/senatorsanders

  • Website: https://www.berniesanders.com

Eric Swalwell

 

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang

In this article:

Most Popular