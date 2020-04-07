CareerBuilder debuts new tagline as unemployment soars
CareerBuilder rolled out a new tagline and ad campaign Tuesday, despite soaring unemployment and hiring freezes across multiple industries because of the coronavirus.
The digital-only campaign, which asks people to “text COVID” for more information, had been in the works for a year—well before COVID-19 shut down much of the U.S. economy. The company pressed forward because it believes there’s an opportunity to build both brand equity and capture market share amid the economic downturn, says Leigh-Margaret Stull, executive VP of marketing and product enablement at CareerBuilder.
“It was one of our driving forces,” Stull says. “We are doubling down because the data shows that the more transparent and inspirational you can be the more people will trust your brand.”
“We are leaning into that and we’re not apologetic about it,” she adds.
'Inspirational and emotionally appealing'
CareerBuilder’s in-house campaign features shots of facemask-wearing business owners closing shop due to COVID-19. “We are overworked. Out of work. Uncertain of what will work,” a narrator says in the 30-second spot. “But we are resilient. We are here to help each other. We rise up to any challenge.”
The new tagline, “We’re building for you,” replaces the company’s short-lived, year-old “Work can work” slogan. The previous slogan “felt instructional and detached,” whereas the new tagline is both inspirational and emotionally appealing, especially amid COVID-19, says Stull.
“We wanted to draw on the spirit in our space,” Stull says.
More than 10 million Americans filed for unemployment during the last two weeks of March and experts believe that number will increase as many companies scale back in the second quarter. Still, Walmart is hiring 150,000 people and grocers such as Kroger are in need of 10,000 additional workers. Stull says that most people know that Amazon, Kroger, CVS and Target are hiring.
“There are some companies that are decimated and out of business because of COVID, but then there are other companies we support who are under immense pressure for other reasons and must triple their workforce overnight," according to Stull.
“But what isn’t known is the secondary companies that support those businesses, but don’t have brand recognition, that are also tripling their hiring,” she adds.
The company says it identified high-growth and in-demand jobs for its users. It is using artificial intelligence to find transferable job skills that aren’t obvious among those seeking employment, such as a hotel employee working in a warehouse, says Stull.