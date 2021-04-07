Digital

Digital ad revenue increases more than 12% despite pandemic headwinds: IAB

Uptick attributed to connected TV, e-commerce and at-home deliveries
By Mike Juang. Published on April 07, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Twitter goes after e-commerce and direct response brands with ad showcase
Credit: iStock

Despite the pandemic-fueled headwinds that resulted in marketers slashing budgets, U.S. digital ad revenue still managed to increase more than 12% in 2020 to $140 billion, according to a new report commissioned by the Interactive Advertising Bureau and conducted by consulting firm PwC. 

With the pandemic keeping audiences at home and on screens for most of the day, the industry benefited from a surge in the number of digitally-connected consumers during lockdowns, according to the report. 

“The second half of 2020 made up for the rather abrupt drop in advertising revenue experienced toward the end of the second quarter,” Susan Hogan, senior VP, research and analytics, IAB, said in a statement. “We not only had a rebound, we also had double-digit growth. The Q4 holiday season sales, typical use-it-or-lose-it year-end spending of media budgets, and revenue from political advertising all helped to offset the early COVID-19-induced decline.”

More Ad Age news
Consumers are ready to resume pre-COVID behavior, study reveals
Adrianne Pasquarelli
4 trends driving the future of retail
Unilever launches massive media review in North America and most of world
Jack Neff

The surge in consumer adoption of connect TV, e-commerce shopping and at-home deliveries created the need for digital media to continue growing, she added. 

In fact, the fourth quarter of the year saw the highest revenue on record for digital advertising in more than 20 years, which was buoyed in part by advertising leading up to the election.  

Digital video grew by 20.6% to $26.2 billion, while social media ad revenues reached $41.5 billion, up 16.3%. 

Programmatic ad revenues increased 24.9% year-over-year to $14.2 billion, but it remains to be seen how the the end of third-party cookies and other privacy changes will impact this figure moving forward. 

“The deprecation of third party cookies and identifiers leave many to wonder if this level of growth is sustainable,” Hogan said. “There is some concern that programmatic delivery could be negatively impacted once third party tracking is blocked.”

In this article:

Mike Juang

Mike Juang covers the world of Ad Tech for Ad Age. He joined Ad Age after writing and producing at CNBC, Cheddar and Bloomberg, and holds a Master's from NYU and from the University of Edinburgh. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Twitter goes after e-commerce and direct response brands with ad showcase

Twitter goes after e-commerce and direct response brands with ad showcase
Google wins Oracle copyright fight as Supreme Court overturns ruling

Google wins Oracle copyright fight as Supreme Court overturns ruling
Verizon Media reaches deal to use Catalina shopper data in programmatic digital buys

Verizon Media reaches deal to use Catalina shopper data in programmatic digital buys
Digital advertisers push alternative to Google's cookie-replacement plan

Digital advertisers push alternative to Google's cookie-replacement plan
Bloomberg Media readies first-party data play

Bloomberg Media readies first-party data play

Cybersecurity firm White Ops rebrands as 'Human' amid tech's reckoning with race

Cybersecurity firm White Ops rebrands as 'Human' amid tech's reckoning with race
TripleLift to sell majority stake to Vista Equity Partners

TripleLift to sell majority stake to Vista Equity Partners
Nerf, seeking a 'Chief TikTok Officer,' is the latest marketer to add a gimmick title

Nerf, seeking a 'Chief TikTok Officer,' is the latest marketer to add a gimmick title