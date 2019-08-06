Disney fires shot at Netflix with $12.99-a-month streaming bundle
Walt Disney Co. is aggressively pricing its new streaming services at $12.99 a month, challenging Netflix with a package that includes family programming, live sports and a deep library of television shows.
The entertainment giant announced the combined pricing for Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu on a conference call Tuesday with investors. It starts with the November launch of the Disney+ service and represents a near 30 percent discount to their individual prices.
Disney is matching Netflix’s standard plan and marketing the service $3 below its rival’s premium version, which lets subscribers and their family members watch on as many as four devices at once. Two of the Disney services, ESPN+ and Hulu, carry advertising, while Netflix is commercial-free.
Disney is betting online services will counter the loss of conventional TV viewers for flagship channels such as ESPN, ABC and the Disney Channel. Earlier this year, the company spent $71 billion acquiring the movie and TV assets of Fox to bolster its future offerings.
With Hulu + Live TV, the company also offers a package of 60-plus live television channels intended to compete with cable and satellite services for $44.99 a month.
—Bloomberg News