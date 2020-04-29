Digital

Facebook advertising grew to $17.4 billion in first quarter, but sector has softened

In earnings report, social network provides a look into digital advertising during coronavirus
By Garett Sloane. Published on April 29, 2020.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook.

Credit: Bloomberg

Facebook’s advertising revenue grew 17 percent year over year in the first quarter, despite the coronavirus crisis that hit the global economy in March. But ad growth stalled in the second quarter, according to the company's earnings report.

On Wednesday, Facebook released its highly anticipated financial report, reporting $17.44 billion in advertising in the first quarter. The effects of coronavirus were already felt toward the end of the quarter, and the ad growth rate was down compared to the first quarter in 2019, when the business grew 26 percent.

Investors welcomed the report, sending Facebook shares higher. The stock price was up more than 10 percent in after-hours trading.

Related articles
Facebook challenges Zoom with Messenger Rooms, lures e-commerce advertisers with live IGTV
Garett Sloane
Facebook's new Portal TV ad targets quarantined families with emotional appeal
Garett Sloane
Facebook's Carolyn Everson tackles coronavirus misinformation, and a dismal Q1: Thursday Wake-Up Call
I-Hsien Sherwood
Facebook warns that ad business has been 'adversely affected' during pandemic
Garett Sloane

Facebook also said that there was increased usage with more people tapping into its services while stuck at home during the global coronavirus shutdown. Facebook reported that 2.36 billion people used its apps daily, an increase of 11 percent year over year. The main Facebook app reached 1.73 billion daily users, also up 11 percent.

Facebook did warn about the current quarter and the advertising market. “We experienced a significant reduction in the demand for advertising, as well as a related decline in the pricing of our ads,” the company said about the effect of the pandemic.

Facebook said that in the first few weeks of the second quarter, ad revenue was flat compared to last year. “The April trends reflect weakness across all of our user geographies as most of our major countries have had some sort of shelter-in-place guidelines in effect,” Facebook said.

In this article:

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is the tech reporter at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Spotify says every day for users ‘looks like the weekend’ right now

Spotify says every day for users ‘looks like the weekend’ right now
FreeWheel expands deal with White Ops as fraudsters turn their attention to CTV, OTT

FreeWheel expands deal with White Ops as fraudsters turn their attention to CTV, OTT
YouTube's most-viewed COVID-19 ads with ‘Stay Home’ messages

YouTube's most-viewed COVID-19 ads with ‘Stay Home’ messages
Alphabet-owned Google reports first-quarter growth despite significant slowdown in March

Alphabet-owned Google reports first-quarter growth despite significant slowdown in March
YouTube brings fact-check to the U.S. in the midst of the COVID-19 infodemic

YouTube brings fact-check to the U.S. in the midst of the COVID-19 infodemic
As Amazon cuts commissions, publishers divert customers to alternative retail sites

As Amazon cuts commissions, publishers divert customers to alternative retail sites
Apple’s retail chief sees ‘many more’ store reopenings in May

Apple’s retail chief sees ‘many more’ store reopenings in May
Google, Facebook dodge the privacy police and Disney pulls Jedi trick on Twitter: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

Google, Facebook dodge the privacy police and Disney pulls Jedi trick on Twitter: Tuesday Wake-Up Call