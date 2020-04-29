Facebook advertising grew to $17.4 billion in first quarter, but sector has softened
Facebook’s advertising revenue grew 17 percent year over year in the first quarter, despite the coronavirus crisis that hit the global economy in March. But ad growth stalled in the second quarter, according to the company's earnings report.
On Wednesday, Facebook released its highly anticipated financial report, reporting $17.44 billion in advertising in the first quarter. The effects of coronavirus were already felt toward the end of the quarter, and the ad growth rate was down compared to the first quarter in 2019, when the business grew 26 percent.
Investors welcomed the report, sending Facebook shares higher. The stock price was up more than 10 percent in after-hours trading.
Facebook also said that there was increased usage with more people tapping into its services while stuck at home during the global coronavirus shutdown. Facebook reported that 2.36 billion people used its apps daily, an increase of 11 percent year over year. The main Facebook app reached 1.73 billion daily users, also up 11 percent.
Facebook did warn about the current quarter and the advertising market. “We experienced a significant reduction in the demand for advertising, as well as a related decline in the pricing of our ads,” the company said about the effect of the pandemic.
Facebook said that in the first few weeks of the second quarter, ad revenue was flat compared to last year. “The April trends reflect weakness across all of our user geographies as most of our major countries have had some sort of shelter-in-place guidelines in effect,” Facebook said.