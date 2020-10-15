Facebook taps boomer appeal to draw holiday advertisers
Facebook is making a play for Boomers this holiday season.
The social network has garnered a reputation for catering to a graying population. While, teens are discovering oldies music on TikTok, older people are discovering technology on Facebook.
In a recent pitch deck obtained by Ad Age, Facebook can be seen marketing its relationship to seniors in a major way for the coming holiday season. There is also an appeal to Gen X: Facebook says there is an opportunity during the COVID-19 pandemic to market to older audiences that are just now getting comfortable with online shopping and social media. “Gen X and Boomers dominate mobile and e-commerce growth,” Facebook says in its holiday pitch.
Facebook’s holiday PowerPoint presentation offers a glimpse into how the social network is embracing the older set while so many social media rivals are more apt to highlight their youth and vigor. Facebook even uses the term Boomers with a sort of pride, while the generation (born between 1946 and 1964) has been mostly a target of ridicule from younger, hipper online cohorts.
The 40-plus page deck (see excerpts below) also outlines e-commerce updates from the social network, with new products including Instagram Live shopping, a sort of home-shopping channel built for social media. Facebook has said more than 800 million people “are engaging with livestreams” every day. Facebook is encouraging brands to go live for events like Black Friday.
Facebook declined to comment for this story.
Facebook has been skewing older over the years, with signs that younger users are more active on Snapchat and TikTok. Even Facebook-owned Instagram dropped to the No. 3 most popular app, behind Snapchat and TikTok, according to a Piper Sandler report earlier this month.
So what is Facebook saying about the opportunity to reach Boomers through the service? Among other things, that the pandemic has led more people to embrace online shopping, but older consumers are not as comfortable with the new technology.
“Physical shoppers are rapidly becoming digital shoppers,” Facebook says. “Some need guidance to navigate the online experience around the holidays.”
Facebook also says that older consumers are taking on new life projects, including fixing up the home or learning new skills such as cooking. It’s a category Facebook calls the “Do It Yourself Life Revamp.”
Facebook, of course, uses its marketing pitch to emphasize all the ad formats it is pushing. One example is the “collaborative ads,” which is a way for marketers to bundle products into one promotion. Facebook suggests using these for “meal packs” that sell groceries for holiday cooking.
Sticking with the theme of Boomer marketing, Facebook says to give these combo-packs a catchy name like “The Matriarch.”