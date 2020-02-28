Facebook undergoes social media overhaul as part of corporate rebrand
Facebook began overhauling its social media marketing playbook this week in the latest step of a corporate rebranding that began towards end of last year. The social media platform introduced new corporate Facebook and Instagram accounts, as well a new public relations Twitter account for Instagram. The moves mean Facebook effectively is starting from scratch with friends and followers.
Faceboook rolled out two new company accounts with the handle @facebook on Facebook and Instagram that both adopt its new corporate branding. At the same time, it renamed its original accounts “Facebook App” with the handles @facebookapp. A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the changes.
The new corporate accounts come nearly four months after Facebook announced it was rolling out a new corporate identity, which included a new logo, color scheme and “from Facebook” tags on its owned apps, Instagram and WhatsApp. The rebranding was a move designed to better define the company's identity, and to help differentiate it from its app and other owned companies.
“This brand change is a way to better communicate our ownership structure to the people and businesses who use our services to connect, share, build community and grow their audiences,” wrote Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio in a blog post last November.
The Facebook corporate accounts have profile pictures distinguishable from the “Facebook App” accounts. They use the new branding with an uppercase “FB” circled by a rainbow. The “About” section on Facebook and the bio section on Instagram have language that clearly identifies the accounts as that of Facebook corporate. They read: “At the Facebook company, we are constantly iterating, solving problems and working together to connect people all over the world through our apps and technologies.”
Facebook shared its first posts from the new accounts on February 25, describing what users should expect to see, as well as a video showcasing all of Facebook’s companies.
“Our mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. Follow along here for Facebook company updates and to learn more about our apps and technologies,” wrote the company in its first posts on both new accounts.
The new accounts mean Facebook corporate is starting over regarding followers on those platforms. Since launching its new corporate account @facebook, the page has roughly 9,300 followers compared to Facebook’s original account at 216 million followers. That means @facebook now has fewer friends than obscure pages like Pool Supply World. On Instagram, @facebook has just 3,700 followers, and its old account has 3.5 million followers.
Facebook’s strategy is different on Twitter. There, Facebook updated its original account @facebook as its corporate one. That means Facebook retains its 13.4 million followers for its corporate account.
A separate “Facebook app” Twitter account @facebookapp was launched in January, just ahead of the Super Bowl, in which the company had a major advertising campaign. That account has a little more than 5,000 followers. Facebook would not comment on why there’s a difference in approach, or its social media strategy going forward.
On Friday, Facebook's Instagram also introduced a new public relations Twitter account @InstagramComms as a way for reporters to reach Instagram's PR team faster and demonstrate its transparency.
Contributing: Garett Sloane