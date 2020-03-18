Digital

Firefox CMO departs to join customer data platform Lytics

Company is part of a growing category of providers for first-party data storage and organization
By George P. Slefo. Published on March 18, 2020.

Jascha Kaykas Wolff

Credit: Mozilla

Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, chief marketing officer at Firefox, is leaving his position after more than four years to join Lytics as its first president. 

Lytics—a customer data platform (CDP) used to organize and store first-party data for brands such as Nestle Purina and The Economist—is part of a growing category among marketers following the removal of third-party cookies by major browsers such as Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox, Brave and Google Chrome. 

Kaykas-Wolff’s departure occurs as much of the ad industry is at odds with browsers such as Apple Safari and Mozilla Firefox. Publishers and ad tech executives say browsers have become too powerful, and are making significant changes in consumer privacy and third-party cookies without input from the industry at large. 

Related Articles
Why customer data platforms will play a role in a post-third-party cookie world
George P. Slefo
Why L'Oréal's ecommerce sales are up 49 percent year-over-year
George P. Slefo
How to gain first-party data without creeping out your customers
Adrianne Pasquarelli

Third-party cookies are used for measurement and frequency capping. Media buyers also use them to cheaply target consumers with large swaths of ads. Kaykas-Wolff is both critical of third-party cookies and the decision by browsers to kill them off. 

“When browsers make changes, they are in response to the reality that technology companies have abused the tools they use and aren’t treating people like humans,” Kaykas-Wolff says. “It’s why I think the CDP category is so important.” 

Salesforce, Adobe and Oracle are all rolling out CDPs, which act as warehouses to store and organize first-party data and are widely viewed as a replacement for data management platforms. 

In the last decade, Kaykas-Wolff says, "third-party cookies, marketplaces and third-party data brokering systems have helped companies stop treating people like human beings. They treat people as if they are a line in their datum.”

“Consumer expectations are different now,” Kaykas-Wolff says. “Everything from the introduction to an ad message, to onboarding and product is custom-tailored to them. A CDP is first and foremost a better view into who a brand’s customers and prospects are.” 

In this article:

Thumbnail
George P. Slefo

George P. Slefo is the technology reporter at Ad Age. He previously covered murder and mayhem for the Chicago Sun-Times and prior to that, the Middle East from Amman, Jordan. Slefo is also a veteran of the United States Army.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

On St. Patrick's Day, brands bring us together with a social distancing message

On St. Patrick's Day, brands bring us together with a social distancing message
Amazon tells suppliers it won't accept new shipments of nonessential items until April 5

Amazon tells suppliers it won't accept new shipments of nonessential items until April 5
Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg says even politicians can’t post coronavirus lies

Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg says even politicians can’t post coronavirus lies
Amazon to hire 100,000 to help meet coronavirus-related order spike

Amazon to hire 100,000 to help meet coronavirus-related order spike
Google launches Verily site for coronavirus tests, sparking health privacy concerns

Google launches Verily site for coronavirus tests, sparking health privacy concerns
Instagram warns of coronavirus disinformation infecting augmented reality

Instagram warns of coronavirus disinformation infecting augmented reality
Apple to close U.S. stores, and all those outside greater China for two weeks

Apple to close U.S. stores, and all those outside greater China for two weeks
Safari, Firefox score major win under new CCPA changes

Safari, Firefox score major win under new CCPA changes