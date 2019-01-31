Google will air two commercials in Super Bowl

Credit: Google

Google confirmed Thursday that it's returning to the Super Bowl with two spots, just days after Amazon said it's slotted two-and-a-half minutes for the Big Game.

It marks Google's second straight year advertising in the game. Google declined to share any details regarding both spots, including what product it will advertise.

The company is also sponsoring the pregame show with YouTube TV. The tech giant has plenty of options for its in-game ads given its diverse portfolio of products, including Google Cloud, Google Home, Google Express, Pixel, Google Music, to name a few.

Last year, Google promoted its virtual assistant with a year-old recycled commercial. The company is in a fierce battle with market leader Amazon, which has a 63 percent market share in the smart speaker space, according to eMarketer, which projects that Google (31 percent) will gain ground from rival Amazon come 2020.

For its part, Amazon will focus on promoting Amazon Alexa in a (humorous) spot showing some failed experiments embedding the AI assistant in products like a microwave. It will also promote its new show, "Hanna," for its Prime Video service; the company showcased its "Jack Ryan" show in last year's Big Game.