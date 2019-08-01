Grubhub will adjust policies amid meal-delivery criticism
A version of this article first appeared in Crain's New York Business
Grubhub says it has received a buffet of unfair criticism in recent months, but the company is making changes regardless.
The food-delivery giant announced in a blog post Thursday it will extend the time it gives restaurant owners to dispute phone-order fees and will launch a website to help restaurants take control of webpages previously created by Grubhub.
The changes come in response to reports that the company was charging restaurants fees for telephone calls, even if they did not end in orders. A restaurant chain in Philadelphia has sued the company over the alleged charges. Grubhub has also been accused of "cybersquatting" through creating websites for thousands of restaurants without their consent.
“Recently, there have been misleading stories in the media regarding our treatment of our restaurant partners,” Grubhub said in the blog post Thursday. “To be clear: Grubhub/Seamless is committed to transparency and to being the best partner for restaurants.”
The allegations have brought the company into the crosshairs of politicians at the city, state and federal level. Sen. Charles Schumer last month called for the Small Business Administration to send Congress a report on the company and food-delivery industry, and he added the Grubhub should “eat any fees” they wrongfully charged customers.
Councilman Mark Gnojaj, meanwhile, has called on state Attorney General Letitia James to open an antitrust investigation into Grubhub’s 2013 acquisition of Seamless.
Adding on to all of that, the state Liquor Authority is developing rules that would require food-ordering companies such as Grubhub to lower their fees to restaurants or risk being regulated as part of the liquor-license process, the New York Post reported.
A spokesman for Grubhub said the company worked with Schumer’s office, the city’s Department of Small Business and with the New York State Restaurant Association before announcing today’s policy changes.
The company will allow restaurants 120 days for restaurant owners to “look back” and contest any phone call charges from the company. Grubhub says it already refunds fees from any phone calls that do not end in sales but now is extending the time owners have to report such calls. The company currently allows 60 days to review charges.
The company will also launch a website that guides restaurant owners through the process of regaining ownership of websites created by Grubhub. The company says it used to create websites for some restaurants through contractual agreements. That practice has been phased out and the company transfer ownership of the pages for free to owners who request it.
As part of an effort to soothe things over with restaurant owners, The company plans to host several “restaurant roundtables” in collaboration with the state Restaurant Association. The first meetings will be in New York City sometime this fall, the Grubhub spokesman said.
Kevin Dugan, director of government relations from the New York State Restaurant Association, called the policy changes and planned roundtables a positive start in improving relations between restaurants and the city's largest delivery app.
"I'm encouraged because there is a sense that we both need each other in these ecosystems," Dugan said. "We are only as strong as our counterpart when it comes to delivery."
Meanwhile, the NYC Hospitality Alliance, a separate lobbying group focused on city restaurants, argued there should be no deadline for when fees should be refunded. The group called on Grubhub to hire an independent monitor to listen to phone calls and determine whether an order is placed.
"While Grubhub's announcement is a step in the right direction, it is a small step, and much more must be done," read the Alliance statement. "Their announcement does not even address the major complaint from so many restaurants, which is that their fees have continued to go up as they dominated the market."
The changes come the same week as Grubhub announced lower than expected second-quarter profits and cut its revenue expectations for the year. As of May, Grubhub captured about 69 percent of meal-delivery sales in New York City, according to data from Second Measure.
Ryan Deffenbaugh is digital reporter at Crain's New York Business.