How Toyota is marketing Supra's comeback
Twenty-one years after Toyota hit the brakes on selling its two-door Supra sports car in the U.S., the marque is roaring back.
Originally axed from the U.S. market in 1998 due to emissions concerns, the Supra developed a cult following among auto enthusiasts and gained notoriety after being featured in several racing video games as well as “The Fast and the Furious” movies.
Its new incarnation, marketed as the 2020 GR Supra, has a BMW-sourced engine that boasts 335 horsepower and a top speed of 155 miles per hour. That puts it among the company’s fastest mass-marketed autos, though its revamped body keeps true to the Supra’s original design.
To promote the new GR Supra’s release, Toyota has tapped Saatchi & Saatchi, its lead creative agency, which created the “This Is Our Sport” campaign, a series of digital, outdoor and TV ads designed to highlight the long-discontinued sports car’s performance and nod to its heritage.
“The return of the Toyota Supra has been a long time coming, and it’s well worth the wait,” says Ed Laukes, Toyota’s North American VP of marketing. “The new campaign highlights the thrill of getting to know the 2020 GR Supra and a rediscovered appreciation for the simple joy of driving.”
First announced at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show in January and teased in ads airing as early as during the Super Bowl, the new GR Supra comes in three variants--3.0, 3.0 Premium and Launch Edition--and will begin to be sold at Toyota dealerships on July 22, starting at the manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $49,990 for the vehicle’s base model.