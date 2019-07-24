Inside Amazon's pitch for new audio ads in music on Alexa devices
Amazon is quietly asking top brands to participate in its early tests of music ads, representing the e-commerce giant's first steps toward offering paid product placements within its Alexa voice-activated ecosystem.
In a pitch deck obtained by Ad Age, Amazon offers an exclusive opportunity to try "audio ads," guaranteeing brands would reach a million listeners. The test run was free for the advertisers, and Amazon invited Colgate, L'Oréal and Lululemon, among others, according to one advertising agency executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the program is still under wraps.
In April, Amazon announced plans for an ad-supported music service, competing against Spotify and Pandora. While Amazon's interest in the space was known, the pitch deck and conversations with advertisers reveal new details about the program.
Amazon is looking to protect its turf on Alexa-powered Echo devices, the voice-assisted home speakers and screens. The advertisers say that Spotify and Pandora use Amazon's ecosystem as a selling point to buy ads through them, touting the fact that their listeners can be found on the home speakers.
Amazon has sold more than 100 million Alexa-voice devices, according to the company, but until the ad-supported music service there was no way for a brand to buy its way on to the platform. (Brands can build “skills” that serve consumers who ask Alexa questions, but can't buy ads.)
"Audio ads are a really strong opportunity for reaching a niche audience," says Emily Anthony, director of media services at Merkle, a marketing and data-technology firm. "Amazon has the devices in-home to support it."
Digital-audio ad sales topped $2.3 billion in the U.S. in 2018, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau. Spotify reported 123 million ad-supported listeners and $1.4 billion in ad sales in the first quarter of this year.
Amazon audio ads are interactive in a way Spotify and Pandora can't match, according to advertisers. Listeners can speak to the ads and tell Alexa to add products to shopping carts and other functions. Amazon also is the default music option on Alexa devices when people ask for any random song or genre.
However, in the first iteration of audio ads, brands can only reach a limited segment of Alexa listeners. The program doesn't include people who pay $8 a month for ad-free subscriptions to Amazon Music Unlimited or Amazon Prime members, who get a limited but deep selection of music included in the $120-a-year service. That leaves only non-Prime Alexa users.
In the pitch deck, Amazon notes that it guarantees a million listeners would hear the test ad campaigns—one million impressions—but in a sign of how nascent the program is, there were no targeting options, according to the deck.
Brands could not choose the songs they accompanied, nor target a specific segment of shoppers. Another ad agency executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity, says that the first run of the audio ads program revealed other flaws, too.
In typical Amazon fashion, the company gave brands short notice to develop campaigns, about two weeks to come up with the creative elements, which included 15- or 30-second audio and an image that ran on Alexa devices with screens.
Amazon was not prepared to share key data around how the ads performed, including whether they had prompted action. So brands couldn’t tell if a listener had heard an ad for, say, paper towels, and had then visited Amazon to search for that particular product.
Also, there was no guarantee that a brand participating in audio ads would be the first search result for a listener who had subsequently visited Amazon.com. In fact, the ad could prompt a listener to search for an entire category, leading them to purchase a rival's product. It’s those kinds of concerns that Amazon will have to overcome, says the ad agency exec, who was granted early access to the program.
"The test wasn't hugely successful," the agency executive says. "Amazon hasn't quite figured out how to insert the ads in a way that makes sense and they haven't thought out the usability for brands."
Amazon declined to comment for this story. Advertisers say the audio ads will be widely available in the first quarter of next year, but brands will be testing them until then, especially for the holidays.