Digital

Instagram tweaks Reels to give brands and creators longer videos

First major update to TikTok-like product addresses one of the early criticisms about time constraints
By Garett Sloane. Published on September 23, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan kick #ZoomFatigue in the ass

Reels are getting a makeover with an extended time limit.

Credit: Instagram, Facebook Inc

Instagram is fixing one of the early flaws found in Reels, the short time limit of the content, by increasing the maximum length to 30 seconds, giving creators and brands more time to shoot the TikTok-like videos.

On Wednesday, Instagram announced updates to Reels, which it introduced last month to make the platform more in-line with the TikTok generation’s sensibilities. Brands including Dunkin, Red Bull, Louis Vuitton and Red Bull were quick to test the Reels function, exploring how those videos could alter creativity on Instagram.

One of the early criticisms was that Reels were too short, allowing only 10-second clips, and with the first major update, Instagram clearly heard the complaint. “We continue to improve Reels based on people’s feedback, and these updates make it easier to create and edit,” Tessa Lyons-Laing, product director at Instagram Reels, said in Wednesday’s announcement. “While it’s still early, we’re seeing a lot of entertaining, creative content.”

Reels can now last up to 30 seconds, and Instagram also upgraded the editing functions that make it easier to create the videos. Video editing is a core component for keeping creators satisfied. TikTok video creators are limited to 15 seconds, but can string together videos that last up to a minute.

Related articles
Instagram Reels sees early brand interest with Dunkin, Red Bull, Maybelline on board
Garett Sloane
A look at the TikTok rivals vying for brands' affection
Garett Sloane
Opinion: The TikTok copycat wars are underway, but which app is winning?
Mike Proulx

Madison Avenue has paid attention to Instagram’s interest in Reels, because any change to how videos perform affects brands’ strategy on the app.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is hoping to capture some of the enthusiasm away from its popular rival TikTok. Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp combined reach more than 3.1 billion people a month, while TikTok has rapidly grown to a platform with more than a billion users worldwide, too.

TikTok is in a fight for its position in the U.S., however, with President Donald Trump threatening to hinder its operation in the U.S. because of its ownership structure. Chinese company ByteDance owns TikTok and is working on restructuring the business to appease Trump’s demands. A deal is still being worked out among ByteDance, Oracle and Walmart, and is awaiting government approval from Washington and Beijing.

In the meantime, TikTok rivals are angling for position, including Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat, as well as startups like Triller and Dubsmash.

On Wednesday, Facebook touted the star power of Reels, showing off videos from Prince William and Kate Middleton, and 18-year-old cooking influencer Eitan Bernath. Instagram also announced that it struck a partnership with CMT to announce awards nominees through Reels.

In this article:

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is the tech reporter at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Quibi considers a quick exit, and BBDO New York CEO takes readers back to the office: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

Quibi considers a quick exit, and BBDO New York CEO takes readers back to the office: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
What the TikTok ban means for brands

What the TikTok ban means for brands
U.S. curbs WeChat transfers, limits TikTok app starting Sunday

U.S. curbs WeChat transfers, limits TikTok app starting Sunday
Facebook business app lets brands post to Facebook and Instagram simultaneously

Facebook business app lets brands post to Facebook and Instagram simultaneously
Here's what Facebook's new future-facing AR glasses look like

Here's what Facebook's new future-facing AR glasses look like
Engagement with video and social content soars during pandemic

Engagement with video and social content soars during pandemic
Kim Kardashian West joins Instagram 'freeze' as Stop Hate attracts celebrities

Kim Kardashian West joins Instagram 'freeze' as Stop Hate attracts celebrities
Apple 'flexes its muscles' with subscription bundle that includes News Plus

Apple 'flexes its muscles' with subscription bundle that includes News Plus