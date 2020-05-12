Digital

On International Nurses Day, brands salute nurses on the front lines of the pandemic

L’Oreal Paris, Qatar Airways, Jeep and others praise nurses worldwide
By Ilyse Liffreing. Published on May 12, 2020.
Credit: Arteza via Instagram

International Nurses Day, May 12, falls in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 4 million people worldwide. Compromising their own safety, nurses have been there through it all. May 12 marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingdale, the British nurse who inspired the holiday.

Brands usually remain silent unless nursing is related to their company or purpose—but not this year. Brands from L’Oréal Paris to Jeep are praising nurses worldwide for their ongoing efforts with the COVID-19 crisis.

Here are 13 brands showing their appreciation:

L’Oreal Paris

Qatar Airways

Lego

Jeep

Nickelodeon

Miami Dolphins

AC Milan

DC Kids

BioWare

Just Dance

Proper Whiskey

Classic FM

Arteza

Ilyse Liffreing

Ilyse Liffreing is a reporter and the social media editor at Ad Age. 

