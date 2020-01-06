Little Caesars teams up with DoorDash to offer nationwide delivery
Little Caesars has teamed up with DoorDash to offer nationwide delivery, as it seeks to navigate the expanding world of mobile and online ordering that’s threatening to sap business from laggards.
Starting today, delivery will be available at about 90 percent of Little Caesars’ U.S. locations. The prices are the same as carryout, plus a $2.99 delivery fee and 10 percent service charge. DoorDash had already been delivering for the Detroit-based chain through its own app, but orders can now be placed directly through the Little Caesars mobile app or website, CEO David Scrivano said in an interview.
Little Caesars has lagged behind other restaurants in delivery, relying instead on its fast pick-up and shorter wait times to entice business. But the company is pushing further into the service as chains from Chipotle to McDonald’s start offering delivery in a battle to win over consumers seeking more convenient ways to order.
Little Caesars expects delivery will help lift sales at both its company and franchise units this year, following a successful test of the service. The company’s heated pizza lockers, where customers can pick up mobile orders, have already simplified the ordering process, Scrivano said.
Intense competition in the industry is showing no signs of letting up in 2020. Domino’s, the largest U.S. pizza chain, recently offered a less robust outlook for the next two to three years, fanning investors’ fears that rivals offering delivery are biting into its business.
—Bloomberg News