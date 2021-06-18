Major League Baseball is the latest brand to recruit TikTok creators
As a whole new era of content creators has stepped up to bat, the Major League Baseball is here with a pitch. MLB is the latest brand to announce a contest on TikTok to find its own class of content creators.
MLB is looking for between five to 10 influencers to become brand ambassadors and will pay them for doing so. The group will be known as the league’s first “Creator Class,” and will be granted access to games to create content around players, both on and off the field, and paid per TikTok post. The League did not respond to a request asking for details on payment.
In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, the League encourages everyone watching to submit their own TikTok explaining why they should be part of the creator class with the hashtag #MLBCreatorClass. “We’re looking for the best creators of any kind—like literally anything to become MLB brand ambassadors,” the video explains. Applicants get bonus points if their videos appear in the brand’s “For You” page or notifications.
The TikTok contest is MLB’s effort to better market itself to Gen Zers, TikTok’s main userbase. A 2020 Morning Consult poll found that 50% of adults identified as either “casual” or “avid” MLB fans, whereas only 32% of Gen Zers said the same.
Contests such as this are becoming a common tactic for brands looking to find young creators who can speak the app’s language while already a fan of the brand. In March, Nerf launched a TikTok challenge to find a Chief TikTok Officer, Sun-Maid created a “Board of Imagination” for kids and Bud Light searched for a Chief Meme Officer.
MLB already has a large presence on the platform with 2.9 million followers. The League’s TikTok strategy involves featuring popular players and impressive plays in short videos using the platform’s most popular tunes, and usually sees between 400,000 to more than 1 million views per video.