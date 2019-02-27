Pokemon announces new games and characters (cue fans going wild)

Gamers trying to catch 'em all will soon have three more Pokémon on their lists.
The new Pokémon will be featured in Nintendo's eighth-generation games, "Sword" and "Shield," announced Wednesday. The news came on the company's self-proclaimed Pokémon Day, a celebration of the debut of the first two Pokémon games in 1996.
It's the brand's first new game generation since Generation 7 hit screens in late 2016, and the first series designed exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. The Switch, a flexible console that can be handheld or stationary, came out in early 2017.
The three new Pokémon are:
Grookey: a curious chimp Pokémon (grass-type)
Scoorbunny: an energetic rabbit Pokémon (fire-type)
Sobble: a shy lizard Pokémon (water-type)
"Sword" and "Shield" are set to release late this year, and share the same director, Shigeru Ohmori as Pokémon "Sun" and Pokémon "Moon."
The new games take place in the Galar region, where the terrain ranges from rolling countryside to snow-capped mountains. Some users speculated on the new region's location, with some likening the landscape to the English countryside.
Pokémon fans learned about the new generation through a Nintendo Direct, a short presentation delivered on Nintendo devices.
Some Pokémon fans found the new additions adorable:
Others sketched the new Pokémon. Because, fans.
Some shared how important the game is to them.
