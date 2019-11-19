Salesforce CRM goes through 'evolution' at Dreamforce
Salesforce is overhauling its customer management platform with a slew of new and old products that collectively will be known as “Salesforce Customer 360 Truth,” the company said Tuesday at its annual Dreamforce mega-conference in San Francisco.
A total of four products fall under Truth’s umbrella: Customer 360 Data Manager, Identity for Customers, Audiences and Privacy and Data Governance. The company says a modern-day CRM is about finding trends regardless of where the data lives, and getting people to log in regardless of where they’re coming from or what device they’re using. It also means centralizing data from all channels and making sure data practices are compliant with digital privacy laws.
“We are pushing into the next evolution of CRM,” says Patrick Stokes, exec VP of platform shared services at Salesforce. “CRM is personalized experiences, but the problems are broader than just martech. It’s also privacy consent and getting people to login the right way.”
The company has a variety of clouds—Commerce, Service, Marketing and Sales—and data from each of these clouds previously lived separately from each other. It’s widely known in marketing circles that taking consumer data from Commerce and matching it with Marketing, for example, is cumbersome. Marketers would often pull this information before running a campaign to know who is buying or considering buying their products, for example.
Now, however, that data will automatically be centralized through Data Manager, regardless of where it lives, giving marketers a single consumer ID across all of its channels. Salesforce adds that Data Manager will be “free” to all its customers who use its products.
“This is highly anticipated and important for them,” says Joe Stanhope, an analyst at Forrester. “They are centralizing data management that unifies audience or targeting capabilities so [brands] can design audiences in one place and distribute them anywhere else.”
Stanhope says that while Salesforce says Data Manager is free, “nothing is free.”
“It makes sense from a packaging perspective,” Stanhope says. “A lot of tech providers now realize to make their clients truly successful they have to support the data side of things.”
Data Manager will allow brands to identify which customers complained through their service department in the last 10 days and then, for example, send a discount coupon. They can also plug data from Commerce Cloud and Sales Cloud into Einstein—Salesforce’s AI product—to see if trends emerge.
“Marketers had to go through these projects just to move data from their systems into their marketing product before getting a baseline of what their customers look like, what they are buying,” says Stokes. “Data Manager is making that happen out of the box. It will bring interesting bits about customers such as products they’ve bought, cases they’ve opened and how likely they are to buy a particular product.”
Identity for Customers, which launched today, will make it easier for customers to log in to a brand’s various channels while also capturing usage and identity analytics, the company says.
Although Data Manager made its debut today, not all products will be immediately available. Audiences, which creates audience segments for campaigns, won’t launch until sometime in 2020. The product will allow Salesforce clients to make lookalike audiences across all of its channels.